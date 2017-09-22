Pinson Valley wins against Vikings, loses starting quarterback during first quarter

By Carey Reeder

For The Tribune

PINSON — The second-ranked Pinson Valley Indians kept their undefeated season intact Friday night, beating the Jasper Vikings 35-0.

The Indians (5-0, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 6) came out firing on all cylinders early as quarterback Bo Nix commanded a four-play first drive, which ended on Dilan Henderson scoring on a 1-yard run. Nix again would put together a scoring drive on Pinson’s next possession as Henderson would add another touchdown run, this one from 3 yards out.

Things were looking great for Pinson Valley until Nix went down after the second touchdown drive with an apparent ankle injury. “It’s too early to tell” coach Patrick Nix said after the game.

With Nix’s absence, backup Barry White was inserted to the game late in the first quarter.

The Indians defense stifled the Vikings during the first half, preventing Jasper from gaining momentum. With two interceptions in the first half, the defense helped give White the playing time he needed to settle into the game and get into rhythm.

Just before halftime, White would connect to Liallen Dailey who made a one-handed circus catch on the sideline and managed to get into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Indians a comfortable 21-0 lead at the half.

Much of the second half was spent on the ground for Pinson Valley as Khymel Chaverst and Jay Sharp carried the load in the backfield. Chaverst scoring on a 3-yard run in the third quarter and Sharp on an 8-yard run late in the fourth.

Coach Nix said he was pleased with his second-string quarterback’s performance. “He played very well, made some plays. Doesn’t get many reps, so those reps tonight were great for him” Nix said.

White would finish the night on 12-for- 18, passing for 156 yards and one touchdown pass.

The Indians will host Shades Valley next week in a non-region game. Jasper fell to 1-3, 0-2.