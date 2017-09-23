Birmingham police investigate homicide of man in pickup truck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man who was found in a pickup trucking with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Carol Robinson. This case marks the 74th homicide of the year in Birmingham.

A report was made at 3:15 a.m. this morning of a shooting at the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North. Responding officers discovered a man in a white pickup truck with gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim remains unidentified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.