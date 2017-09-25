 [fiatalert]
Mayor of Birmingham aims to bring second Amazon headquarters to city

September 25, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – At a press conference in Railroad Park, Birmingham mayor William Bell announced a campaign to bring a second headquarters for corporate giant, Amazon, to the city. The campaign has been dubbed Bring Amazon to Birmingham or BringAtoB.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell stands before an Amazon box at Railroad Park. Photo from the mayor’s Facebook page.

“Amazon needs a city which thinks like they do – big and creatively,” Bell said. “Over the last decade, our city has relentlessly invested in infrastructure and technology. In doing so we’ve built a thriving creative and economic landscape that’s primed for a company like Amazon. That’s why we are calling upon everyone to help deliver a powerful, welcoming message to Amazon.”

Recently, Amazon issued requests for proposals on where to establish another headquarters location. Part of the effort to convince Amazon to come to Birmingham has taken the form of erecting large boxes with the company’s logo on several streets in the city, including Railroad Park, the Pizitz and a future box to be set up at Legion Field.

Bell requested citizens of Birmingham to take part in the campaign by being active on social media, using #BringAtoB and tagging Amazon. A website has already been set up at bringatob.com.

“Every great city across the United States is competing for consideration – bringing everything they can to the table to stand out,” Bell said. “But we have a big advantage over all those: our citizens. Their united voice will undoubtedly prove to Amazon that Birmingham is a bold bet worth making.”

  1. Ethan Sullens says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Oh Billy

  2. Cole Stephens says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Not going to happen

  3. Kris Reeves says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    “Our city has relentlessly invested in technology and infrastructure.“ Is this the same city that argued and resisted for two years before allowing Uber to operate?

  4. Glenn Leeman says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Good luck.

  5. Greg Gunter says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:40 pm

  6. Dahc Xoc says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    The same city that’s ran off countless businesses… too funny

  7. Rhonda Webb says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Amazon has a warehouse in Leeds already

  8. Dustin Reaves says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I have two distributors in the Birmingham City limits. Neither of them can find decent employees that show up on time and do the job they are hired to do. Orders are hardly ever ready when they are supposed to be and are incorrect almost as much as they are correct.

  9. Andy Rains says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    To be fair, it was one city councilwoman Kim Rafferty that was blocking Uber’s progress. She was chair of the transportation committee. She was removed as chair, two weeks later Uber was operating in Birmingham.

  10. Emmett Haislip says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I doubt it.

  11. Scott Sizemore says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Not going to happen. No work force and too much inbred politics

  12. Jan O. Smith says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Maybe the jobs should be offered to retirees, maybe as part time work.

  13. Brian Wells says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    good luck with that.

  14. Dustin Reaves says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Im certain if any applied and could operate a fork lift or do warehouse picking they would get the job. If your interested PM me and Ill tell you where to apply.

  15. Phillip Acton says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Wasn’t he on Larry Langford’s committee that was going to bring us a Beluga Whale and the Olympic Games?

  16. Matthew Norman says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Not good to happen

  17. Carla Bailey Nelson says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Not gonna happen. I did some research on the top locations for Amazon they were considering awhile back. One huge consideration is a direct flight to Seattle. That is not the case for Birmingham, and they can go to Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Chicago, and I think it was North Carolina and have that without a stipulation. If they manage to pull Amazon off, then awesome, but everything I read did not even mention Alabama.

  18. Jennifer Chinnis Lawley says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I’m pretty sure Amazon is opening a distribution center in Mobile.

  19. Aaron Bruce says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    With the high crime rate and the unbridled homicides in Birmingham I can’t believe anyone who does the research would want to come there. But hey, good luck.

  20. Thomas Burleson says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    This isn’t a warehouse or distribution center. Amazon is opening a second Headquarters so they will be hiring office personnel.

  21. Thomas Burleson says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    The crime rate in Birmingham is similar to the other major cities that are being considered.

  22. Kerry McCormick says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Good luck with that, you demodumbass. Nobody is going to bring something as big as Amazon to your city, even radical liberal Jeff Bezos knows better than that. He’s a businessman first, and liberal last.

  23. Delane HoneyCutt Parker says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Wishful thinking

  24. Mike McGrath says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    What is the murder rate 1 or 2 per day

  25. Christie Henson Mckee says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    What is this campaign costing the city of Birmingham?

  26. Brent Edwards says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    He is so clueless! If I had to bet the decision has already been made with Amazon buying five huge warehouse in Jefferson Ga. They had job festival Friday and Saturday said they needed 1000. New workers.

  27. Mike Parker says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    They wouldn’t even attempt to visit your city, much less open a business here. More political pandering by a desperate mayor.

  28. Sondra Martin says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/25/technology/wooing-amazon-second-headquarters.html?referer=https://www.google.com/

    Go, BIRMINGHAM, go!!!! This would be huge for the city and surrounding areas. And there has been a huge push around infrastructure in the city. The interstate project is an example of this. Downtown looks completely different than it did ten years ago…just think of Regions Field, Uptown, all the new restaurants and businesses. And we have a lower wage base than many cities. Sounds like we need a direct flight to Seattle to be competitive.

  29. Zeke Ward says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Must be election time!! He is going to do something!!

  30. Leigh Jackson Bailey says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Never gonna happen!

  31. Joni Waltner Ellington says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    He truly is delusional!

  32. Ed Hollis says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Yeah right.!!! High crime rate and dysfunctional city government
    Would make it so desirable!!

  33. Fulmer Barry says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Laugh so hard Tears ran down my leg

  34. Jonathan Hodges says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Just trying to win an election. It’s never going to happen.

  35. Diana Katrina Ingram says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    The city can’t even manage the sale of toilets how can they possibly manage this?

  36. Briana Moore says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Good luck enticing them with the current crime rate + you throw in sanctuary city political BS…I’m sure Amazon has more sense.

  37. Lynne Elsberry Bates Ferrante says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Sounds like Alpharetta maybe. It’s exploded. Their wage base is low.

  38. Sam Modder says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Is that the wall around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors memorial?

  39. Terry Yerby says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I love amazon, never had any problems with my orders, however I cant stand mayor Bell , especially after the memorial thing.

  40. Ralph Barber says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:26 am

    …who is it supposed to keep out?

  41. Stephen Hinton says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Funniest thing I have read in a while

  42. Tamara Pitts Mahaffey says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Wonder what this cost the city?

  43. Sam Modder says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Prying eyes!

