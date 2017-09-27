Death of 18-month-old Birmingham child under investigation

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl taken to Children’s of Alabama late Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of the child says she left the girl with her boyfriend to run an errand. When she returned, her daughter was unresponsive.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Children’s, where she was pronounced dead.

The case is classified as a death investigation for now, according to Birmingham police officials.

An autopsy will be performed on the girl to determine the cause of her death.

Journalist Carol Robinson today wrote that police have questioned at department headquarters individuals with connections with the death.

For now, officials have declined to identify any of the individuals involved.