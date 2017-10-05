Cougars volleyball team slam Huskies in recent sweep

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Clay-Chalkville (15-10) highlighted a solid week with a sweep of arch-rival Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 26.

Clay was 3-0 with 2-0 wins over Woodlawn and Huffman and a 3-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville.

Mekaila Hill had 35 kills, four blocks, 17 digs and six aces, Darci Champion had 15 kills, 22 digs and six aces, and Taylor Burrell had 65 assists and seven aces in the week.

The Cougars were to have played in a tri-match at Chelsea with Ben Russell on Tuesday night.

After losing to Clay, Hewitt lost 3-0 to Grissom. The Huskies will play Gadsden City tonight. While Clay-Chalkville takes on Spain Park in Hoover.

Area tournaments are set for Oct. 23-24 with the Super Regionals Oct. 26-28. The State Tournament is at Birmingham CrossPlex on Nov. 1-2.