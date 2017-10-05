Teens charged with breaking into Pinson middle school, taking school buses for joyride

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Four juvenile teens age 13-15 have been charged with a burglary of Rudd Middle School along with other crimes.

The school resource deputy assigned to Rudd Middle School was called on Tuesday to the office to review video footage obtained from school bus video cameras. During a routine audit of the bus video, it was discovered that three school buses had been started and driven around the school parking lot by a group of juvenile teens.

Using the video footage, school resource deputies were able to identify four teens involved in breaking into and moving the buses. They were found to be students from Rudd Middle School and nearby Pinson Valley High School.

The investigation revealed that the teens had also broken into the school and stolen mobile phones, a laptop and computer tablets. The teens also vandalized the school by breaking windows and discharging fire extinguishers.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact each of the teens and their parents. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the school.

On Wednesday, deputies obtained juvenile petitions formally charging the teens with second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first degree theft of property, third degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The teens also face administrative discipline from theJefferson County school system.

The names of the teens were withheld by officials due to their age.

Rudd Middle School is located at 4526 Rudd School Road in Pinson. Principal Susan Slaney could not be reached for comment prior to the publication of this report