Brik Realty announces additions to leadership ranks

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Brik Realty President Gusty Gulas has announced the promotion to leadership roles of two local REALTORS® at the Birmingham-based agency.

Kevin Sargent, Managing Broker for Brik’s Trussville office, has been named Vice President of Operations, and Michelle Dickey has been named Assistant Broker at Trussville.

Kevin has proven himself as a leader by growing our Trussville office into the No. 1 office in Trussville home sales in 2017,” said Gulas. “He is constantly asking how he can help more and is always willing to go above and beyond for his agents and clients.

“Michelle has also been a leader within the office, using her experience to mentor new agents,” Gulas added. “Her business has thrived at Brik within our systems and processes, and she will be able to help out more agents in this role.”

Sargent received Rookie-of-the-Year honors from the Birmingham Association of REALTORS® in 2013 and was named a Rising Star in Real Estate by the Birmingham Business Journal last year. He twice finished in the top 10 among KellerWilliams agents in the Trussville area prior to joining Brik.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to continue helping Brik grow and become the Birmingham metro area’s No. 1 real estate resource for our clients, as well as a destination for Birmingham’s top agents,” said Sargent.

“I came to Brik two years ago with the hunger and desire to be a part of something unique and different in our industry. Gusty and the current leadership team have done an incredible job up to this point, and now I’m ecstatic about having the ability to work even closer with all of Brik’s agents to develop meaningful growth

strategies that will help everyone under the Brik umbrella succeed.”

An 11-year real estate veteran, Dickey is currently enjoying the best year of her career, crediting her rapid rise in the agency in part to Brik’s leadership, of which she is now a critical part.

“I am honored to be part of the Brik leadership team as the Assistant Broker of the Trussville office,” she said. “I attribute my success to the Brik leadership, support, technology and fellowship. Brik continues to add to producing agents and teams, and I look forward to the future of Brik and my role in the continued growth of

this company.”

Founded in 2014, Brik Realty has quickly become Greater Birmingham’s go-to real estate agency, because of its innovative marketing approach. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned owner, Brik is your premier team of agents when it comes to Birmingham-area real estate.