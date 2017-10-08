Auburn jumps into AP Poll Top 10; Alabama remains No. 1
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
Auburn dove into the Top 10 today in the Associated Press poll after a big win against cross state rival Ole Miss.
Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) moved up two spots to No. 10 in the AP poll. and No. 11 in the coaches poll
Last week, Auburn was No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches poll.
Part of Auburn’s upward momentum comes from the Tigers’ three straight wins by at least 20 points against SEC opponents.
Auburn has won three straight SEC games by at least 20 points for the first time since 1987.
Auburn plays at LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Again, Alabama remained in the Top 55Spot in the AP Poll.
Associated Press Top 25
. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Washington
6. TCU
7. Wisconsin
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. Auburn
11. Miami
12. Oklahoma
13. Southern California
14. Oklahoma State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Notre Dame
17. Michigan
18. USF
19. San Diego State
20. N.C. State
21. Michigan State
22. UCF
23. Standford
24. Texas Tech
25. Navy
Comments
Go Bama Go, ROLL TIDE ROLL…….CRIMSON TIDE