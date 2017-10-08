Auburn jumps into AP Poll Top 10; Alabama remains No. 1

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Auburn dove into the Top 10 today in the Associated Press poll after a big win against cross state rival Ole Miss.

Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) moved up two spots to No. 10 in the AP poll. and No. 11 in the coaches poll

Last week, Auburn was No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Part of Auburn’s upward momentum comes from the Tigers’ three straight wins by at least 20 points against SEC opponents.

Auburn has won three straight SEC games by at least 20 points for the first time since 1987.

Auburn plays at LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Again, Alabama remained in the Top 55Spot in the AP Poll.

Associated Press Top 25

. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Washington

6. TCU

7. Wisconsin

8. Washington State

9. Ohio State

10. Auburn

11. Miami

12. Oklahoma

13. Southern California

14. Oklahoma State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Notre Dame

17. Michigan

18. USF

19. San Diego State

20. N.C. State

21. Michigan State

22. UCF

23. Standford

24. Texas Tech

25. Navy