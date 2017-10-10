Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s apartment

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man who has been accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire has been charged with first-degree arson, according to Carol Robinson.

Vincent Carr, 54, allegedly set fire to the apartment at a complex located on the 1400 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W. in Birmingham. The fire displaced 17 residents and damaged several other apartments.

The woman who is Carr’s ex-girlfriend told police that she saw him and another man in her bedroom when she arrived home. According to her account, he fled with the other man before she saw that her mattress was on fire.

Carr was apprehended shortly afterwards when a bulletin was issued with his description. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.