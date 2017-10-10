 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s apartment

Posted by: Posted date: October 10, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man who has been accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire has been charged with first-degree arson, according to Carol Robinson.

Vincent Carr. Photo from Jefferson County Jail.

Vincent Carr, 54, allegedly set fire to the apartment at a complex located on the 1400 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W. in Birmingham. The fire displaced 17 residents and damaged several other apartments.

The woman who is Carr’s ex-girlfriend told police that she saw him and another man in her bedroom when she arrived home. According to her account, he fled with the other man before she saw that her mattress was on fire.

Carr was apprehended shortly afterwards when a bulletin was issued with his description. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top