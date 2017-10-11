Man charged with capital murder in death of toddler killed by blunt force trauma turns himself in to authorities

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police today announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man charged with capital murder in the death of 1-year-old Ta’leah Nicole Alexander Burke on Sept. 26.

Fredrich Earl Williams turned himself in to authorities today, according to authorities.

Williams is accused of killing the Birmingham child in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive while the girl’s mother was out running errands.

Williams said he found the child unresponsive after he finished taking a shower. The girl was taken to an area hospital where her death was pronounced.

The Jefferson County Coroner determined that the girl died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Williams is being detained in the Jefferson County Jail.