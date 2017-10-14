ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
Addison 36, Meek 14
Appalachian 35, Woodville 13
Autaugaville 60, Ellwood Christian 42
Brantley 47, Red Level 6
Brilliant 26, Alabama School/Deaf 22
Cedar Bluff 50, Coosa Christian 18
Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19
Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 18
Highland Home 50, Beulah 18
Holy Spirit Catholic 62, Berry 6
Houston County 59, Florala 25
Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 9
Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20
Maplesville 55, Isabella 20
Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6
Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33
Millry 50, Fruitdale 0
Notasulga 24, Loachapoka 21
Phillips 48, Tharptown 0
Pickens County 41, South Lamar 28
Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34
Ragland 27, Winterboro 6
Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Talladega County-Central 18, Donoho 14
Valley Head 29, Gaylesville 2
Wadley 57, Victory Christian 7
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21
Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0
Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2
Billingsley 34, R.C. Hatch 30
Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34
Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14
Elba 68, Calhoun 12
Falkville 48, West End 14
Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18
Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29
Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0
Ider 47, Gaston 12
Keith 50, Verbena 6
LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7
Lanett 35, Ranburne 13
Luverne 34, New Brockton 12
Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20
Samson 58, Barbour County 6
Sand Rock 34, Section 6
Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28
St. Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35
Sulligent 45, Hatton 26
Tarrant 65, Tanner 0
Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22
Washington County 35, Choctaw County 6
Westbrook Christian 38, Asbury 0
Winston County 32, Cold Springs 6
Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill Christian 20
B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22
Clarke County 41, Excel 6
Colbert Heights 35, Colbert County 7
Daleville 40, Geneva 27
Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14
Gordo 34, American Christian 27
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23
Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12
Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0
Midfield 63, Greene County 20
Montgomery Academy 42, Southside-Selma 22
Oakman 51, Montevallo 36
Opp 41, Providence Christian 7
Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10
Pike County 48, Prattville Christian 14
Pisgah 37, New Hope 22
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3
Slocomb 34, Wicksburg 33
Straughn 17, Houston Academy 6
Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15
T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26
Weaver 57, Glencoe 0
West Morgan 37, Clements 10
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 28, Satsuma 6
Bibb County 55, Holt 0
Central-Florence 35, Danville 6
Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12
Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21
Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14
DAR 31, Sardis 21
Dora 17, Winfield 6
Fayette County 28, Cordova 0
Hale County 42, West Blocton 22
Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13
Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14
Leeds 42, Childersburg 20
Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14
Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7
Montgomery Catholic 28, Ashford 21
Munford 30, Handley 0
Northside 25, Greensboro 14
Rogers 55, Priceville 7
Saint James 49, Alabama Christian 14
Saks 19, Anniston 6
Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7
Tallassee 44, Holtville 28
Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22
Trinity Presbyterian 21, Bullock County 14
UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17
Westminster Christian 34, North Jackson 18
Wilson 10, Deshler 0
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Douglas 17
Beauregard 37, Central, Clay County 7
Briarwood Christian 49, Woodlawn 14
Brooks 54, Russellville 21
Calera 41, Jemison 14
Carroll 49, B.T. Washington 12
Cleburne County 42, Lincoln 35
Curry 8, Fairview 3
Demopolis 58, Sumter Central 8
East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Etowah 41, Boaz 0
Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 18
Greenville 40, Headland 8
Guntersville 28, Crossville 0
Hayden 22, Corner 17
John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14
Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22
Mae Jemison 16, Lee-Huntsville 6
Marbury 28, Dallas County 14
Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7
Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6
Scottsboro 27, Arab 7
St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 26, Citronelle 20
Sylacauga 49, Valley 34
Vigor 33, Jackson 0
Wenonah 42, Moody 0
Williamson 28, Faith Academy 13
CLASS 6A
Athens 42, Columbia 0
Austin 28, Hartselle 6
Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14
B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14
Benjamin Russell 15, Minor 14
Blount 47, LeFlore 18
Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7
Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28
Florence 41, Decatur 37
Gardendale 63, Jasper 34
Homewood 38, Ramsay 0
Hueytown 37, Parker 19
McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0
Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 14
Northview 24, Russell County 6
Opelika 37, Chelsea 10
Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7
Pinson Valley 49 at Center Point 7
Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14
Paul Bryant 34, Northridge 21
Pelham 55, Chilton County 28
Pell City 24, Albertville 13
Selma 56, Brookwood 41
Shades Valley 30, Jackson-Olin 7
Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6
Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14
Wetumpka 35, Helena 14
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 27, Baker 10
Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0
Bob Jones 34, Gadsden City 3
Buckhorn 13, Grissom 8
Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18
Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8
Fairhope 31, Davidson 17
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 27
Hoover 38, Huffman 6
Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 44, Mary Montgomery 0
Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10
Thompson 40, Spain Park 17
Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28