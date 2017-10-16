Trussville native completes cadet basic training at U.S Military Academy

From Staff Reports

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Kaley Ann Fulton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Fulton of Trussville, recently completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.

Fulton entered West Point on July 3 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT. CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.

Fulton began classes Aug. 21.

The West Point curriculum offers 37 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.

Fulton graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School. She plans to graduate from West Point in 2021 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.