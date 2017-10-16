 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Lifestyle » Trussville native completes cadet basic training at U.S Military Academy

Trussville native completes cadet basic training at U.S Military Academy

Posted by: Posted date: October 16, 2017

From Staff Reports

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Kaley Ann Fulton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Fulton of Trussville, recently completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.

Kaley Ann Fulton

Fulton entered West Point on July 3 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT. CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.

Fulton began classes Aug. 21.

The West Point curriculum offers 37 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.

Fulton graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School. She plans to graduate from West Point in 2021 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Comments

  1. Kerrie Shoults Stephens says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    SO very proud of Kaley Ann! Beautiful inside & out❤️ Stephanie Cooper Fulton

  2. Sue J Richards says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Congratulations !

  3. Michael Atkinson says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Way to go Kaley Ann!

  4. Carolyn Morrison Ford says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Congratulations!

  5. LarryandLori Abercrombie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Way to go Kaley Ann!! So proud of you!!

  6. Kathy Sills says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    You go Kaley Ann
    Go huskies
    Congratulations

  7. Leah Scharf Miller says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Congrats!

  8. Dianne Vick says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    CONGRATULATION AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! BE SAFE!!! MY WIND ALWAYS AT YOUR BACK!!!

  9. Tracy Bibb Slone says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    WooHoo!!! Congrats KA! Husky Proud!!!

  10. Christy Hodgson Long says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Why was my senior pic not this good back in ‘04! Dang!

  11. Laura McCants Reddick- Reichert says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Congratulations!

  12. Brenda Jones Faughender says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Very proud of Kaley Ann Fulton! Congratulations! I am so happy you are getting to pursue your dream.

  13. Mario Riccio says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Tanner Fulton

  14. Kay Frances Smith Wood says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Congratulations

  15. Maureen Gordon Jones says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Awesome!!!

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top