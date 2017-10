From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash today claimed the life of a Georgia man.

Donald R. Collum, 77, of Adairsville, Ga. was killed when the GMC Arcadia he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Collum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 10:02 a.m. on U.S. 278 at the 118 mile marker eight miles west of Attalla.