3 Center Point teens arrested for armed robbery of maintenance worker
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Two 15-year old and one 16-year-old were taken into custody Thursday afternoon for the robbery of a maintenance worker.
Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery of a person at a home in the 400 block of 15th Terrace NW in Center Point.
It was reported that the adult male victim had been working at the house when he was approached by three teens. One of the teens pointed a handgun at him and demanded his money. After he gave them his money, they went through his truck before leaving on foot.
A description of the suspects was given to other deputies in the area. Law enforcement authorities located the suspects walking near 13th Terrace NW and 2nd Street NW. One of them was found to be in possession of the stolen money and a handgun. The three were positively identified as the teens who had committed the robbery.
The suspects were identified as being two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old all from Center Point.
The two 15-year-olds were taken to Juvenile Detention pending formal charges of 1st degree robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
The 16-year-old was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await formal charges of 1st degree robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
The names of the teens are being withheld pending formal charges.
Comments
Mayor Tom can move some resources away from stop signs and assign them to patrol.
Just saying.
UDoria Seltzer
Nothing but thugs
Centerpoint and Roebuck have turned into a shithole
“Mayor”tom won’t do a thing. He says repeatedly “there’s no crime in center point.”
Center Point mayor & 5 council members said the City of Center Point couldn’t afford a police dept to protect residents, however, they chose to pay 1.5 MILLION to buy a church bldg close to Jeff State & that area is zoned City of Birmingham which is ranked 5th in crime in the U.S.. It appears the elected leaders believes instead of arresting teenagers going thru mailboxes, walking in the middle of Sunhill Rd daring drivers to hit them, teenagers with guns, drug addicts selling & buying on Polly Reed Rd close to the tea party house, thugs & criminals the mayor & council plans to CONVERT them.