Trussville police seek public’s help in identifying person of interest after female grabbed in shopping center parking lot

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville Police Department officials are seeking help to identify a male who on Sunday reportedly grabbed a female victim in the parking lot of the Trussville Crossings Parkway Shopping Center where Walmart and the Regal Cinemas are located.

The suspect’s intentions are not known, according to Trussville Police Detective Michael Bruce.

The victim was able to scream for help and run away when she was grabbed around 5 p.m. Sunday, Bruce said.

The police department has released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Detective Michael Bruce 205-661-4005 or mbruce@trussville.org