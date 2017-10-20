Trussville police seek public’s help in identifying person of interest after female grabbed in shopping center parking lot

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 20, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville Police Department officials are seeking help to identify a male who on Sunday reportedly grabbed a female victim in the parking lot of the Trussville Crossings Parkway Shopping Center where Walmart and the Regal Cinemas are located.

The Trussville Police Department has released this photo of a person of interest in an incident that occurred Sunday at Trussville Crossings Parkway Shopping Center .

The suspect’s intentions are not known, according to Trussville Police Detective Michael Bruce.

The victim was able to scream for help and run away when she was grabbed around 5 p.m. Sunday, Bruce said.

The police department has released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact Detective Michael Bruce 205-661-4005 or mbruce@trussville.org

Trussville Police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be driven by a person on interest in a reported incident in which a female was grabbed in the parking lot of a Trussville shopping center.

