Birmingham employee fatally shot in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham Public Works employee was fatally shot while mowing grass at 4114 8th Avenue in Wylam this morning, according to Carol Robinson and Ivana Hrynkiw of AL.com.

Wylam K-8, which is in proximity of the shooting, was on a soft lock down because of the incident.

Birmingham police are investigating, and it is unknown at this time if any arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Suspects used a vehicle to flee the scene.

The victim, a black male in his 50s, was found on the mower he was using.