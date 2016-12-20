31-year-old Sumiton man killed in crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY –A two-vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday has claimed the life of a Sumiton man.

Christopher Alan McGuire, 31, was killed when the 2003 GMC Yukon he was driving collided with a 1993 Ford F-150 driven by John William Hunt Jr, 68, of Jasper.

McGuire, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he was pronounced dead. Hunt was also transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5 at the intersection of Firetower Road, four miles east of Jasper.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.