Three local teams ranked in latest ASWA basketball polls
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY — The ASWA released its post-holiday basketball polls Wednesday, and three area teams found their way into the top 10. Hewit-Trussville’s girls are ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, while both Clay-Chalkville boys and girls teams were in the rankings.
Clay-Chalkville’s boys are ranked No. 8 in the state, while the girls come in at No. 7 in Class 6A. Center Point’s boys were nominated, but did not break into the top 10.
The complete rankings are below
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Sparkman (18-3)
2. Hoover (16-6)
3. McGill-Toolen (16-4)
4. Gadsden City (16-3)
5. Central-Phenix City (14-3)
6. Spain Park (12-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (10-9)
8. Tuscaloosa County (18-3)
9. Auburn (13-6)
10. Thompson (12-6)
Others nominated: Mountain Brook (12-7), Oak Mountain (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (22-1)
2. Homewood (17-1)
3. LeFlore (18-2)
4. Ramsay (12-3)
5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-2)
6. Athens (19-2)
7. Clay-Chalkville (15-5)
8. Northview (17-2)
9. Southside-Gadsden (16-1)
10. Brewer (18-2)
Others nominated: Center Point (14-7), Hartselle (10-7), Selma (16-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Wenonah (13-2)
2. Faith Academy (18-1)
3. Charles Henderson (16-3)
4. Brewbaker Tech (13-4)
5. Central-Tuscaloosa (14-5)
6. Sylacauga (14-3)
7. Mae Jemison (16-6)
8. Eufaula (14-2)
9. Fairview (16-6)
10. West Point (15-3)
Others nominated: Arab (13-8), Carroll (15-3), Pleasant Grove (17-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (17-0)
2. Madison Academy (19-1)
3. St. James (14-2)
4. Cherokee County (9-5)
5. Hokes Bluff (13-4)
6. Madison County (11-5)
7. Danville (14-4)
8. Sipsey Valley (13-5)
9. Anniston (11-4)
10. Montgomery Catholic (12-2)
Others nominated: Priceville (10-10), Wilson (10-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Lauderdale County (18-3)
2. Locust Fork (19-1)
3. Plainview (19-0)
4. Montgomery Academy (14-3)
5. Midfield (14-8)
6. Pisgah (14-5)
7. Lexington (13-5)
8. Montevallo (12-3)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-0)
10. Colbert County (9-3)
Others nominated: Daleville (11-6), Geneva (14-3), J.B. Pennington (13-5), Pleasant Valley (10-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Samson (19-1)
2. Geneva County (17-1)
3. Red Bay (14-5)
4. Tanner (14-1)
5. Cold Springs (17-1)
6. Section (13-3)
7. Abbeville (12-4)
8. Collinsville (11-5)
9. Ider (9-4)
10. Sand Rock (11-5)
Others nominated: Fyffe (11-3), Goshen (7-4), Mars Hill (10-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Loachapoka (12-2)
2. Spring Garden (12-5)
3. Decatur Heritage (9-3)
4. J.F. Shields (8-3)
5. Linden (12-1)
6. Pleasant Home (13-4)
7. Skyline (13-4)
8. Brantley (12-4)
9. Addison (13-2)
10. Hackleburg (6-5)
Others nominated: Georgiana (9-5), Isabella (12-3), Holy Spirit (10-1), Vina (17-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-4).
AISA
1. Glenwood (19-0)
2. Lee-Scott (19-0)
3. Springwood (16-3)
4. Lakeside (10-8)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-2)
6. Wilcox Academy (NA)
7. Lowndes Academy (10-3)
8. Fort Dale Academy (11-3)
9. Sparta Academy (12-5)
10. Pickens Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Eastwood Academy (12-3), Northside Methodist (11-6), Pike Liberal Arts (8-6).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (19-2)
2. Lee-Montgomery (18-1)
3. Huffman (14-3)
4. McGill-Toolen (15-5)
5. Hoover (18-4)
6. Central-Phenix City (11-2)
7. Auburn (15-5)
8. Murphy (15-7)
9. Smiths Station (16-3)
10. Vestavia Hills (12-9)
Others nominated: Grissom (12-9), Jeff Davis (14-7), Tuscaloosa County (14-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Austin (18-1)
2. LeFlore (18-2)
3. Pelham (12-8)
4. Carver-Montgomery (11-5)
5. Spanish Fort (14-5)
6. Helena (18-5)
7. Daphne (19-2)
8. Clay-Chalkville (15-3)
9. Fort Payne (15-4)
10. Chelsea (15-6)
Others nominated: Blount (11-8), Hazel Green (11-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Mae Jemison (19-4)
2. Sumter Central (15-3)
3. Wilcox Central (16-4)
4. Lee-Huntsville (10-10)
5. Guntersville (17-3)
6. Alexandria (12-6)
7. Faith Academy (12-7)
8. Eufaula (15-5)
9. Calera (13-6)
10. Douglas (12-5)
Others nominated: Dallas Co. (9-4), Headland (14-5), St. Paul’s (8-7), Sylacauga (12-5), Talladega (13-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Cordova (14-2)
2. Andalusia (15-0)
3. Madison Academy (12-5)
4. Cherokee Co. (11-4)
5. Hale Co. (14-4)
6. Handley (12-1)
7. West Limestone (12-5)
8. Anniston (11-7)
9. Winfield (11-6)
10. Saks (10-5)
Others nominated: Ashford (11-6), Childersburg (14-4), Escambia Co. (9-5), Trinity (12-1), UMS-Wright (13-4), White Plains (13-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Midfield (13-5)
2. Holly Pond (19-1)
3. Plainview (17-1)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)
5. Montevallo (11-4)
6. Prattville Christian (14-3)
7. New Hope (11-5)
8. Daleville (9-4)
9. American Christian (11-6)
10. Geraldine (13-5)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Tanner (11-3)
2. R.C. Hatch (11-1)
3. Lanett (6-3)
4. Abbeville (14-5)
5. Elba (6-1)
6. Westbrook Christian (15-5)
7. Asbury (14-4)
8. St. Luke’s (13-5)
9. Barbour Co. (10-5)
10. Central-Hayneville (9-3)
Others nominated: Chickasaw (10-3), Cleveland (10-6), Collinsville (12-6), Goshen (10-5), Samson (12-6), Vincent (13-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Sacred Heart (15-7)
2. Skyline (15-2)
3. Georgiana (14-2)
4. Coosa Christian (11-2)
5. South Lamar (8-1)
6. Decatur Heritage (9-6)
7. Spring Garden (9-6)
8. R.A. Hubbard (11-3)
9. Ellwood (6-5)
10. Pleasant Home (10-7)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (8-8), Holy Spirit (8-6), Lindsay Lane (12-4).
AISA
1. Macon-East (22-0)
2. Russell Christian (Miss.) (17-2)
3. Autauga Academy (14-1)
4. Lee-Scott (15-4)
5. Glenwood (15-2)
6. Escambia Academy (11-1)
7. East Memorial (13-3)
8. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-3)
9. Pickens Academy (9-1)
10. Northside Methodist (9-4)
Others nominated: Evangel Christian (9-8).