Three local teams ranked in latest ASWA basketball polls

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — The ASWA released its post-holiday basketball polls Wednesday, and three area teams found their way into the top 10. Hewit-Trussville’s girls are ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, while both Clay-Chalkville boys and girls teams were in the rankings.

Clay-Chalkville’s boys are ranked No. 8 in the state, while the girls come in at No. 7 in Class 6A. Center Point’s boys were nominated, but did not break into the top 10.

The complete rankings are below

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Sparkman (18-3)

2. Hoover (16-6)

3. McGill-Toolen (16-4)

4. Gadsden City (16-3)

5. Central-Phenix City (14-3)

6. Spain Park (12-7)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (10-9)

8. Tuscaloosa County (18-3)

9. Auburn (13-6)

10. Thompson (12-6)

Others nominated: Mountain Brook (12-7), Oak Mountain (12-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (22-1)

2. Homewood (17-1)

3. LeFlore (18-2)

4. Ramsay (12-3)

5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-2)

6. Athens (19-2)

7. Clay-Chalkville (15-5)

8. Northview (17-2)

9. Southside-Gadsden (16-1)

10. Brewer (18-2)

Others nominated: Center Point (14-7), Hartselle (10-7), Selma (16-1).

CLASS 5A

1. Wenonah (13-2)

2. Faith Academy (18-1)

3. Charles Henderson (16-3)

4. Brewbaker Tech (13-4)

5. Central-Tuscaloosa (14-5)

6. Sylacauga (14-3)

7. Mae Jemison (16-6)

8. Eufaula (14-2)

9. Fairview (16-6)

10. West Point (15-3)

Others nominated: Arab (13-8), Carroll (15-3), Pleasant Grove (17-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (17-0)

2. Madison Academy (19-1)

3. St. James (14-2)

4. Cherokee County (9-5)

5. Hokes Bluff (13-4)

6. Madison County (11-5)

7. Danville (14-4)

8. Sipsey Valley (13-5)

9. Anniston (11-4)

10. Montgomery Catholic (12-2)

Others nominated: Priceville (10-10), Wilson (10-6).

CLASS 3A

1. Lauderdale County (18-3)

2. Locust Fork (19-1)

3. Plainview (19-0)

4. Montgomery Academy (14-3)

5. Midfield (14-8)

6. Pisgah (14-5)

7. Lexington (13-5)

8. Montevallo (12-3)

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-0)

10. Colbert County (9-3)

Others nominated: Daleville (11-6), Geneva (14-3), J.B. Pennington (13-5), Pleasant Valley (10-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Samson (19-1)

2. Geneva County (17-1)

3. Red Bay (14-5)

4. Tanner (14-1)

5. Cold Springs (17-1)

6. Section (13-3)

7. Abbeville (12-4)

8. Collinsville (11-5)

9. Ider (9-4)

10. Sand Rock (11-5)

Others nominated: Fyffe (11-3), Goshen (7-4), Mars Hill (10-7).

CLASS 1A

1. Loachapoka (12-2)

2. Spring Garden (12-5)

3. Decatur Heritage (9-3)

4. J.F. Shields (8-3)

5. Linden (12-1)

6. Pleasant Home (13-4)

7. Skyline (13-4)

8. Brantley (12-4)

9. Addison (13-2)

10. Hackleburg (6-5)

Others nominated: Georgiana (9-5), Isabella (12-3), Holy Spirit (10-1), Vina (17-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-4).

AISA

1. Glenwood (19-0)

2. Lee-Scott (19-0)

3. Springwood (16-3)

4. Lakeside (10-8)

5. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-2)

6. Wilcox Academy (NA)

7. Lowndes Academy (10-3)

8. Fort Dale Academy (11-3)

9. Sparta Academy (12-5)

10. Pickens Academy (NA)

Others nominated: Eastwood Academy (12-3), Northside Methodist (11-6), Pike Liberal Arts (8-6).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Mountain Brook (19-2)

2. Lee-Montgomery (18-1)

3. Huffman (14-3)

4. McGill-Toolen (15-5)

5. Hoover (18-4)

6. Central-Phenix City (11-2)

7. Auburn (15-5)

8. Murphy (15-7)

9. Smiths Station (16-3)

10. Vestavia Hills (12-9)

Others nominated: Grissom (12-9), Jeff Davis (14-7), Tuscaloosa County (14-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Austin (18-1)

2. LeFlore (18-2)

3. Pelham (12-8)

4. Carver-Montgomery (11-5)

5. Spanish Fort (14-5)

6. Helena (18-5)

7. Daphne (19-2)

8. Clay-Chalkville (15-3)

9. Fort Payne (15-4)

10. Chelsea (15-6)

Others nominated: Blount (11-8), Hazel Green (11-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Mae Jemison (19-4)

2. Sumter Central (15-3)

3. Wilcox Central (16-4)

4. Lee-Huntsville (10-10)

5. Guntersville (17-3)

6. Alexandria (12-6)

7. Faith Academy (12-7)

8. Eufaula (15-5)

9. Calera (13-6)

10. Douglas (12-5)

Others nominated: Dallas Co. (9-4), Headland (14-5), St. Paul’s (8-7), Sylacauga (12-5), Talladega (13-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Cordova (14-2)

2. Andalusia (15-0)

3. Madison Academy (12-5)

4. Cherokee Co. (11-4)

5. Hale Co. (14-4)

6. Handley (12-1)

7. West Limestone (12-5)

8. Anniston (11-7)

9. Winfield (11-6)

10. Saks (10-5)

Others nominated: Ashford (11-6), Childersburg (14-4), Escambia Co. (9-5), Trinity (12-1), UMS-Wright (13-4), White Plains (13-5).

CLASS 3A

1. Midfield (13-5)

2. Holly Pond (19-1)

3. Plainview (17-1)

4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)

5. Montevallo (11-4)

6. Prattville Christian (14-3)

7. New Hope (11-5)

8. Daleville (9-4)

9. American Christian (11-6)

10. Geraldine (13-5)

Others nominated: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Tanner (11-3)

2. R.C. Hatch (11-1)

3. Lanett (6-3)

4. Abbeville (14-5)

5. Elba (6-1)

6. Westbrook Christian (15-5)

7. Asbury (14-4)

8. St. Luke’s (13-5)

9. Barbour Co. (10-5)

10. Central-Hayneville (9-3)

Others nominated: Chickasaw (10-3), Cleveland (10-6), Collinsville (12-6), Goshen (10-5), Samson (12-6), Vincent (13-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Sacred Heart (15-7)

2. Skyline (15-2)

3. Georgiana (14-2)

4. Coosa Christian (11-2)

5. South Lamar (8-1)

6. Decatur Heritage (9-6)

7. Spring Garden (9-6)

8. R.A. Hubbard (11-3)

9. Ellwood (6-5)

10. Pleasant Home (10-7)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (8-8), Holy Spirit (8-6), Lindsay Lane (12-4).

AISA

1. Macon-East (22-0)

2. Russell Christian (Miss.) (17-2)

3. Autauga Academy (14-1)

4. Lee-Scott (15-4)

5. Glenwood (15-2)

6. Escambia Academy (11-1)

7. East Memorial (13-3)

8. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-3)

9. Pickens Academy (9-1)

10. Northside Methodist (9-4)

Others nominated: Evangel Christian (9-8).