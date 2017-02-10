Center Point City Council meeting discusses businesses, roads, other issues

CENTER POINT – As the Center Point City Council meeting began its session at 7 a.m. on Thursday night, Council President Roger Barlow called for a calm discussion, citing comments made on the social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

“I don’t agree with you and I’m not going to respond to those comments put out there,” he addressed the people in attendance. “But when we come in here we’re going to do it with dignity, we’re going to do it with respect. We will respect you and we expect you to respect us in turn.”

After the minutes were approved, two Center Point residents spoke during public comments. Billy Hagood suggested several possible solutions to some of the city’s issues, beginning with hiring a lawyer to work for funds for paving roads.

He expressed concern about bringing in more businesses to Center Point. Barlow said that there have been several businesses that have opened recently such as Popeye’s and Applebees. He said that if there is anyone they can talk to about bringing more businesses the council will consider it.

“If anybody’s out there and you have a business we’re all for it,” Councilwoman Linda Kennemer told the people. “You come to us and we’ll do anything we can to help your business open.”

Hagood briefly talked about a storm shelter grant for Center Point, as well as getting more money for the city by charging fees for illegal tags from out of state cars.

Center Point resident Joyce Hashman ask about what the funds for the roads were being used for, citing a financial report on three road funds totaling around $3.2 million. Barlow replied that the funds were being used for roads that the city is responsible for, although many of the roads are the responsibility of Jefferson County. While the city can repair those roads, it would become their responsibility.

She raised concern about roads in Center Point that are in need of repair. Mayor Tom Henderson suggested contacting Ketona Camp of the Jefferson County Roads and Transportation. According to the Roads and Transportation website Ketona camp is responsible for roads in the eastern and northern portions of the county.

In other business a proposal was discussed for the inclusion of restrooms at Reed Harvey Park. Around $100 thousand was estimated to install them, not including wiring and plumbing. The council then approved a resolution to honor the Center Point Eagles 9U football team.

A resolution to approve a proposed zoning amendment to the Center Point Planning and Zoning Commission was approved by all of the council members except for Councilman Terry Leesburg.

The next Center Point City Council meeting will be held Thursday, March 9 at 7p.m. with pre-meeting at 6:45 p.m.