Alabama AG to recuse himself from Gov. Bentley impeachment investigation

MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s new Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today he will recuse himself from the investigation of Governor Robert Bentley.

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks has been appointed to serve as supernumerary district attorney leading the investigation.

“In his letter of November 3, 2016, Attorney General Strange requested that the House Judiciary Committee cease active interviews and investigation until necessary related work of the Attorney General’s Office has been completed,” Marshall said in a release. “After meeting with the staff of the Special Prosecutions Division of the Attorney General’s Office concerning the status of a possible investigation of Governor Bentley, I have determined to recuse myself from the aforementioned related work.”

Brooks worked in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for 35 years, and serve as DA from 1993 to 2014.

“Ellen is an experienced prosecutor handling a variety of matters throughout her career and I am confident she will ensure that all the facts are pursued in this investigation,” Marshall said.

“After I took the oath of office, I pledged to the people of Alabama that my first priority as Attorney General would be to determine if my recusal from a possible investigation was necessary,” Marshall added. “Over the following 48 hours, I met with my special prosecutions staff, made the decision to personally recuse, and I appointed Ellen Brooks to lead the investigation. I believe this course of action fulfills my commitment to the people that this matter be handled thoroughly and fairly.”