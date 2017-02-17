Hewitt 3rd in 7A, Pinson 2nd in 6A heading to final day of state wrestling championship

HUNTSVILLE – Oxford accumulated 182 points to take 34.5-point lead in Class 6A over Pinson Valley while Hewitt-Trussville is third in Class 7A after Friday’s action at the 62nd AHSAA State Wrestling Championships being held at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

Wrestling gets underway with consolation finals Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. The championship finals will start at 1 p.m. The finals will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network. Go to http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/tournament/alabama-winter-championships to access the live-stream.

Southside-Gadsden has 147.5 points, Pinson Valley 138 and Homewood 105.5 to lead the Class 6A team rankings after day two. Defending state champion Vestavia Hills posted 119.5 points as Class 7A got underway Friday. Hoover is second with 91.5 points, Hewitt-Trussville is third with 82 and Thompson is fourth with 73. The Rebels won their 14th state title overall last year – a fitting send-off for AHSAA Hall of Fame Coach Steve Gaydosh, who retired as Vestavia’s wrestling boss. Former Hewitt coach Monterrious Adams took over as head coach this season.

Arab, chasing its fifth state championship in a row, built a 46.5-point lead over Cleburne County in 5A-1A Friday totaling 161.5 points. Cleburne County had 115, followed by Tallassee (98) and Alexandria (93.5).

All three division leaders captured the first AHSAA Wrestling Duals tournament titles earlier this season.

Among local wrestlers shooting for individual championships Saturday are Clay-Chalkville’s Jackson Jones, Pinson Valley’s George Vazquez and Josh Walker and Hewitt’s Stone Barden, Braden Treglown, Heath Williamson, Conner Smith and Braedon Keith.

Complete results can be found at www.ahsaa.com and its track wrestling link. Saturday’s finals match-ups are listed.

AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Von Braun Center, Huntsville Championship Matches

CLASS 1A-5A 106 pounds: Jailen Young, Mae Jemison (62-3) vs. Jaden New, Alexandria (56-4) 113 pounds: Landon Castleberry, Hayden (59-9) vs. Macon Edwards, Fultondale (73-0) 120 pounds: John Mcalpin, Scottsboro (35-3) vs. Will Patterson, Moody (57-5) 126 pounds: Nick Souder, Weaver (62-1) vs. Brantley McHugh, Madison County (39-4) 132 pounds: Seth Hyatt, Arab (53-9) vs. Michael Land, Moody (60-2) 138 pounds: Zachary Van Alst, Montgomery Catholic (66-0) vs. Chace Phillips, Hayden (60-1) 145 pounds: Carial Tarter, Mortimer Jordan (46-0) vs. Kolton Clark, Scottsboro (37-3) 152 pounds: Tyler Mayfield, Cleburne County (38-1) vs. Channing Marmann, Deshler (35-7) 160 pounds: Will Spencer, Arab (52-4) vs. Shon`derious Spralling, Mae Jemison (62-2) 170 pounds: Christian Seale, Cleburne County (34-9) vs. Ethan Pippin, Westminster Christian (52-0) 182 pounds: Davion Watkins, Lee-Huntsville (28-2) vs. Christian Knopp, Alexandria (57-0) 195 pounds: Stephen White, Madison County (47-7) vs. Ian Scott, Arab (58-3) 220 pounds: Caleb Montgomery, Ohatchee (33-5) vs. Sean Caleb Allison, Weaver (46-4) 285 pounds: Jake Baker, Tallassee (44-1) vs. Kendall Farr, Westminster Christian (47-5)

CLASS 6A 106 pounds: Andrew Smith, Southside-Gadsden (70-4) vs. George Vazquez, Pinson Valley (43-6) 113 pounds: Brantley Ledbetter, Chelsea (44-9) vs. Trent Young, Athens (34-11) 120 pounds: Jacob Smith, Southside-Gadsden (69-4) vs. Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (46-19) 126 pounds: Wesley Slick, Oxford (31-7) vs. Cole Blackwell, Wetumpka (54-5) 132 pounds: Colin Edwards, Southside-Gadsden (54-10) vs. Justin Ingram, Spanish Fort (52-1) 138 pounds: Josh Walker, Pinson Valley (40-5) vs. Sam Colvin, Southside-Gadsden (65-4) 145 pounds: Joseph Green, Muscle Shoals (33-1) vs. Javonic Turner, Homewood (28-4) 152 pounds: Isaac Jackson, Park Crossing (22-2) vs. Landon Thompson, Southside-Gadsden (73-2) 160 pounds: Trevor Muncey, Gardendale (57-6) vs. Matt King, Oxford (62-4) 170 pounds: Nathan Dunaway, Helena 61-4) vs. Thomas Carter, Athens (41-3) 182 pounds: Carlos Miguel Figueroa, Homewood (26-0) vs. Tony Norman, Austin (31-4) 195 pounds: Carlos Jesus Figueroa, Homewood (29-3) vs. Joshua Thomas, Oxford (28-13) 220 pounds: Jackson Jones, Clay-Chalkville (48-1) vs. Reynard Ellis, Shades Valley (22-1) 285 pounds: Clay Webb, Oxford (56-1) vs. Jacob Andrews, Stanhope Elmore (36-3)

CLASS 7A 106 pounds: Sam Latona, Thompson (70-1) vs. Sullivan Tipton, Oak Mountain (29-10) 113 pounds: Chandler Akins, Thompson (59-4) vs. Tyler Ivey, Grissom (47-2) 120 pounds: Alex Thomas, Vestavia Hills(23-2) vs. Stone Barden, Hewitt-Trussville (28-3) 126 pounds: Gabe Hixenbaugh, Thompson (74-4) vs. Braden Treglown, Hewitt-Trussville (41-15) 132 pounds: Jawaun Doughty, Huntsville (58-2) vs. Heath Williamson, Hewitt-Trussville (51-14) 138 pounds: Patterson Huff, Hoover (39-4) vs. Carson Lester, Oak Mountain (28-9) 145 pounds: Jack Stoves, Vestavia Hills (38-5) vs. Conner Smith, Hewitt-Trussville (56-5) 152 pounds: Robert Morales, Central-Phenix City (36-1) vs. Houston Curtis, Huntsville (52-1) 160 pounds: Bowman Hill, Vestavia Hills (37-7) vs. Barrett Blakely, Oak Mountain (44-3) 170 pounds: Randy Jenkins, Hoover (22-3) vs. Braedon Keith, Hewitt-Trussville (39-12) 182 pounds: Brooks Schrimsher, Huntsville (40-0) vs. Zack Noble, Prattville (40-3) 195 pounds: D`angelo Dewitt, Hoover (34-3) vs. Jaeger Clark, Huntsville (55-2) 220 pounds: James Edwards, Vestavia Hills (40-0) vs. Branden Moore, Sparkman (46-9) 285 pounds: Austin Carter, Hoover (19-3) vs. Jacob Edwards, Vestavia Hills (39-3)