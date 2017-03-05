State law will require schools to teach cursive writing
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Laws passed by Alabama and Louisiana state legislatures in 2016 say the state’s public schools must teach the writing style. That now makes a total of 14 states across the country who require this method of penmanship.
Proponents of the method of writing have said it’s important for children to understand how to read cursive documents or to become more efficient while taking hand-written notes.
House Bill 218 was sponsored by State Representative Dickie Drake (R-Leeds).
Rep. Drake said in a statement, “I successfully passed legislation requiring cursive writing to be taught in all Alabama schools by the end of the 3rd grade and each school board must certify to the state board of education that they are complying with this law.”
Republican nominee for State School Board, Jackie Zeigler said in a statement, “Schools must report that they are teaching cursive as the course of study requires. Without it, our children would not be able to read cursive writing, including signatures.”
Research suggests cursive helps students master spelling and sentence construction because they don’t have to think as much about forming letters.
Comments
YES!…. but first students need to be taught the proper way to hold the writing utensils (starting when they first hold crayons). Proper lettering for print should also be taught. Cursive writing is a foundation skill that should be taught properly from the beginning.
It’s a needed skill. Neither of my girls have been taught cursive…As a result, they can barely sign their names. Very. Very sad.
I don’t understand why they stopped teaching it!!!!
Yes. My oldest child was never taught it. My youngest child is in third grade now she is being taught it now. I was wondering why she is learning it and my oldest is in high school and was never taught. Now I know.
My Mother taught me cursive in first grade. Tried to show off in school and was told to wait till 3rd grade to use it. This was 50 years ago.
When was the last time you used cursive? It’s probably been since 8th grade for me. A student’s time would be better spent learning life skills such as balancing a checkbook, avoiding debt, and how to interview for a job. Those skills will be used much more often than cursive writing, multiple literature classes or trigonometry.
Of course they should write cursive. Our constitution was written in cursive…
Great, they need to be taught that!
I guess we will all start making an X for our signature.
Everyday when I sign my name
Yes!
How are you going to sign a check? Sign your name at the bottom of an application?
Signatures are different. I mean writing in complete sentences in cursive
All children need this skill!
Does anyone know exactly when and why teaching cursive was no longer taught?
It’s obsolete. Invest the time in computer literacy and/or coding instead.
It’s a necessary ADULT skill!
I think it started in the 80s, my oldest always printed and I had to buy penmanship books to teach cursive or script (both the same to me) to my kids. Some kids have difficulty reading it also. What a shame!!!!!!
Cursive will always be important because of historical documents. Children should be able to read and write cursive.
We have a 47 year old different able diagnosed with autism. We have never had a conversation but he knows how to read, write(in cursive), read the time on a regular clock, do math, and knows the calendar. He even changes the year ever year without prompts. He requires 24 hour supervision. If he can learn this, then all other children without handicaps should be able also. He sits in on our quarterly meetings and signs his name in cursive and and puts the correct date on. I know that many different able cannot do the same but our able children should all know this skill.
Why did it ever go away?
Definitely need to know cursive! I can’t imagine a world without anyone having a unique, personal signature. I have seen my grandsons unable to read my notes on their birthday cards from me! Unacceptable!
It should be taught beginning how to hold the pencil or pin.
Not that big of a deal tbh.