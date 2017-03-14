Council approves rezoning of property next to Tutwiler Farm and craft brewery downtown

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE – A popular piece of property among retailers has been rezoned.

The Trussville City Council voted 3-1 to approve the rezoning of 1980 Gadsden Hwy from Commercial-Preferred to Qualified Commercial-2, allowing the development for retail on the property.

Councilmen Brian Plant, Jef Freeman and Zach Steele voted in favor, while Perry Cook voted against the measure. Councilman Alan Taylor abstained citing a conflict of interest.

To meet the zoning requirements of a qualified zone, the property developer agrees to a set of stipulations. The stipulations of this zoning simply excluded several types of businesses, inclding animal hospitals, day cares, car wash, dry cleaning and several others.

A number of homeowners from the Tutwiler Farm community raised concerns and voiced their disapproval.

Tutwiler’s homeowner’s association president, Bill Lowery, was among the dissenters.

“We think this is the wrong step,” he said. “We know the property is going to be developed. What we desire is for there not to be any more retail.”

The developer indicated that Kirkland’s home decor planned to build a 9,600 square foot building, moving from their current location at the Pinnacle Shopping Center. Kirkland’s would operate in about 7,500 square foot of the building with the possibility of two additional retail tenants.

“The property has been (zoned the same) since I’ve lived here,” Lowery said. “It concerns us with the amount of retail we have here.”

Trussville’s Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 in a February meeting to recommend the council disapprove the measure.

In other council business, the council approved unanimously to allow Slag Heap Breweing Company conditional use of the property at 227 Main Street for a tap room and brewery without any restrictions. That means the business will be allowed outdoor seating.

Additionally, the police department was authorized to purchase active shooter body armor with seized funds.