Council approves rezoning of property next to Tutwiler Farm and craft brewery downtown
By Chris Yow
Editor
TRUSSVILLE – A popular piece of property among retailers has been rezoned.
The Trussville City Council voted 3-1 to approve the rezoning of 1980 Gadsden Hwy from Commercial-Preferred to Qualified Commercial-2, allowing the development for retail on the property.
Councilmen Brian Plant, Jef Freeman and Zach Steele voted in favor, while Perry Cook voted against the measure. Councilman Alan Taylor abstained citing a conflict of interest.
To meet the zoning requirements of a qualified zone, the property developer agrees to a set of stipulations. The stipulations of this zoning simply excluded several types of businesses, inclding animal hospitals, day cares, car wash, dry cleaning and several others.
A number of homeowners from the Tutwiler Farm community raised concerns and voiced their disapproval.
Tutwiler’s homeowner’s association president, Bill Lowery, was among the dissenters.
“We think this is the wrong step,” he said. “We know the property is going to be developed. What we desire is for there not to be any more retail.”
The developer indicated that Kirkland’s home decor planned to build a 9,600 square foot building, moving from their current location at the Pinnacle Shopping Center. Kirkland’s would operate in about 7,500 square foot of the building with the possibility of two additional retail tenants.
“The property has been (zoned the same) since I’ve lived here,” Lowery said. “It concerns us with the amount of retail we have here.”
Trussville’s Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-2 in a February meeting to recommend the council disapprove the measure.
In other council business, the council approved unanimously to allow Slag Heap Breweing Company conditional use of the property at 227 Main Street for a tap room and brewery without any restrictions. That means the business will be allowed outdoor seating.
Additionally, the police department was authorized to purchase active shooter body armor with seized funds.
Comments
“Councilmen Brian Plant, Jef Freeman and Zach Steele voted in favor…” I’m glad to know which council members overruled the planning and zoning board and voted in favor of the rezoning and this completely unnecessary retail space. Good job.
Just great. Let’s just move some more business out of the pinnacle. Why do we keep building more retail space when the current shopping centers have vacancies.
Hwy 11 is starting to look like center point Pkwy did back in the day…sigh.
Seriously, this is not what we were hoping for. Wonder if they would vote the same way if in their front yard…
Absolutely not! Look how they reacted to the family that had to tear down the “project house.”
Abby Michelle Chiarella
Allowing outdoor seating should encourage business at the brewery and hopefully help make it successful.