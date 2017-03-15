Trussville realtor Katie Boswell shares her love for community, real estate

By Nathan Prewett

For The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – A realtor, Trussville native and lover of the community, Katie Boswell is eager to share her fondness for working in real estate.

Boswell grew up in Trussville and attended Hewitt-Trussville High School. She graduated from UAB in 2012 before applying for Keller Williams Realty in 2015. She went through a training program and built a career from there.

“It’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy what I do,” she said. “I used to work in retail so I’m used to working with customers daily on a face to face basis. All the people I’ve helped have been marvelous. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

The Keller Williams office in Trussville continues to expand as it takes on more agents. The expansion has prompted the office to soon relocate to a new building on Main Street from its current, much smaller location.

“We’ve been really trying to tighten our presence in Trussville,” Boswell said.

She has sold four houses so far in her career, with one more to be sold at the end of the month. She’s certainly not limited to Trussville as she has sold houses in Moody, Pinson and as far as Adamsville.

And it’s certainly not hard to get in touch with her or the other agents at Keller Williams, especially if you’ve got a smartphone. Recently Keller Williams introduced a mobile app that’s free to download, featuring profiles on agents and a map of houses available for purchase.

For those who are thinking about selling their house, deciding on pricing can be a little daunting. Boswell said location is a major part of what determines the price of your property, but she also stressed the benefits of research.

“I think a lot of people think that just because you put a lot of updates on your house you’re going to get a huge return but that’s not specifically true,” she said. “It’s good to research your plans and your updates, so really research before you go out and put your house on the market.”

Boswell said that the Trussville office is active in community events. RED Day (Renew, Energize and Donate) is an annual community outreach event that Keller Williams employees take part in. Last year the Trussville office helped out at Paine Primary and Intermediate School.

Last year Boswell participated with her co-workers at Bowling for Big Brothers and Sisters at Tannehill in McCalla. Keller Williams also regularly takes part in Angel Tree, where employees pick the name of a child to buy a present for.

Boswell said that working in real estate has helped her build character. And while working in this industry sometimes has its downsides, it’s worth it.

“I feel like it’s made me a more confident person. It’s made me okay with asking questions and allowing people to help,” she said. “It’s also taught me the value of hard work. Real estate is a lot of fun but it can be unpredictable. I think I’ve really learned to let go and let life do what it’s going to do.”

Boswell can be reached at 205-586-0816. For more information on Keller Williams Realty, visit www.kw.com.