79-year-old Center Point man shoots, kills home intruder; taken to hospital for gunshot wound
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — A 79-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he shot and killed a home intruder early this morning.
At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County sheriffs deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2400 block of Ormond Drive in Center Point, just off Sweeney Hollow Road.
They arrived to find the homeowner sitting on the front porch of the home, and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Inside the home, deputies located an adult male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, the homeowner had been asleep when he was awakened by a noise from his basement. Two suspects allegedly forced open a basement window and entered the house. The suspects continued upstairs and confronted the victim who was still in his bed.
One of the suspects ordered him not to move, the report said. The victim grabbed a gun he kept by his bed and began firing at the suspects. One suspect fell and the other fled. The victim chased the fleeing suspect out of the house. As the suspect ran across the yard he fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg. He then got into another vehicle that was waiting nearby and fled the scene with a third suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.
Comments
Another example of criminals preying on the elderly. He got what he deserved.
So glad he could get to his gun. Crime is out of control. They knew at that time of night someone was home and they just didn’t care. Probably knew he was an elderly man.
Yay for the homeowner!!!
Kathy Moore Reeser
Proud to know my neighbors are keeping themselves and their property protected- which keeps all of us safer! Sorry for the loss of life.. but grateful that Homeowner is safe!
Good. Kill em all.
Wish he had gotten all three. If he hadn’t had his gun close, the ending would have been very different.
Way to go to the homeowner praying for speedy recovery.
Exactly
Good for the home owner. More home owners need to do this and maybe the thugs breaking in would get a message.
I live in Centerpoint and I hate it I would do the same thing if you come to my house and try to hurt meyou won’t walk away
This is the area Vader going to Jessica Bryant Smith
These people are animals….and that’s an insult to real animals.
Good for him. Do not go into someone elses house unless invited. He got what he deserved.
Prayers to all!
Hope the homeowner has a speedy recovery! Glad he was able to defend his own. I hope this is a warning to these clowns that our neighborhood is full of good people prepared and willing to do what it takes!!!
Wow. That’s close to home
Too close for comfort!
If not, he would probably be dead. They knew he was home, they intended to harm him. Had they not, they would have fled once they saw him.
He wont do that again. And if caught the other two suspects will be charged with the deads mans death, along with other charges.. And yes too close to home.
Jeff Roberts
Doors are not locked for my protection, they are locked for yours. Come in and you will receive a parting gift.