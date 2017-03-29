79-year-old Center Point man shoots, kills home intruder; taken to hospital for gunshot wound

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A 79-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he shot and killed a home intruder early this morning.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County sheriffs deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2400 block of Ormond Drive in Center Point, just off Sweeney Hollow Road.

They arrived to find the homeowner sitting on the front porch of the home, and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Inside the home, deputies located an adult male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the homeowner had been asleep when he was awakened by a noise from his basement. Two suspects allegedly forced open a basement window and entered the house. The suspects continued upstairs and confronted the victim who was still in his bed.

One of the suspects ordered him not to move, the report said. The victim grabbed a gun he kept by his bed and began firing at the suspects. One suspect fell and the other fled. The victim chased the fleeing suspect out of the house. As the suspect ran across the yard he fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg. He then got into another vehicle that was waiting nearby and fled the scene with a third suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.