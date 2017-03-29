79-year-old Center Point man shoots, kills home intruder; taken to hospital for gunshot wound

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: March 29, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A 79-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he shot and killed a home intruder early this morning.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County sheriffs deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2400 block of Ormond Drive in Center Point, just off Sweeney Hollow Road.

They arrived to find the homeowner sitting on the front porch of the home, and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Inside the home, deputies located an adult male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the homeowner had been asleep when he was awakened by a noise from his basement. Two suspects allegedly forced open a basement window and entered the house. The suspects continued upstairs and confronted the victim who was still in his bed.

One of the suspects ordered him not to move, the report said. The victim grabbed a gun he kept by his bed and began firing at the suspects. One suspect fell and the other fled. The victim chased the fleeing suspect out of the house. As the suspect ran across the yard he fired a shot that struck the victim in the leg. He then got into another vehicle that was waiting nearby and fled the scene with a third suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased is withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.

Comments

  1. Cathy Scheile Beasley says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Another example of criminals preying on the elderly. He got what he deserved.

  2. Kat Wilson says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    So glad he could get to his gun. Crime is out of control. They knew at that time of night someone was home and they just didn’t care. Probably knew he was an elderly man.

  3. LeighAnn Floyd-Hobart says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Yay for the homeowner!!!

  4. Donna Whaley Hooven says:
    March 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Kathy Moore Reeser

  5. Elizabeth Bell Pridgen says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Proud to know my neighbors are keeping themselves and their property protected- which keeps all of us safer! Sorry for the loss of life.. but grateful that Homeowner is safe!

  6. Delane HoneyCutt Parker says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Good. Kill em all.

  7. Elliene Jackson says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Wish he had gotten all three. If he hadn’t had his gun close, the ending would have been very different.

  8. Sheree McCain Cook says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Way to go to the homeowner praying for speedy recovery.

  9. Cynthia Dunham says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Exactly

  10. Betty Gilchrist Penuel says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Good for the home owner. More home owners need to do this and maybe the thugs breaking in would get a message.

  11. Maggie Beard says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I live in Centerpoint and I hate it I would do the same thing if you come to my house and try to hurt meyou won’t walk away

  12. Sandy Walters Dempsey says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    This is the area Vader going to Jessica Bryant Smith

  13. Janice Richardson says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    These people are animals….and that’s an insult to real animals.

  14. Terrie Dollar says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Good for him. Do not go into someone elses house unless invited. He got what he deserved.

  15. Debbie Russo says:
    March 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Prayers to all!

  16. Christina Parker Miller says:
    March 29, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Hope the homeowner has a speedy recovery! Glad he was able to defend his own. I hope this is a warning to these clowns that our neighborhood is full of good people prepared and willing to do what it takes!!!

  17. Steve Smith says:
    March 29, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Wow. That’s close to home

  18. Toni Graves Whitten says:
    March 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Too close for comfort!

  19. Michelle Carroll Ward says:
    March 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    If not, he would probably be dead. They knew he was home, they intended to harm him. Had they not, they would have fled once they saw him.

  20. Patricia Gabler says:
    March 29, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    He wont do that again. And if caught the other two suspects will be charged with the deads mans death, along with other charges.. And yes too close to home.

  21. Kaylea Roberts says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Jeff Roberts

  22. Sabrina Millwee Meeks says:
    March 29, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Doors are not locked for my protection, they are locked for yours. Come in and you will receive a parting gift.

