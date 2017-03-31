Burglar shot by Center Point homeowner identified; two suspects still at large

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The burglary suspect shot and killed by a homeowner earlier this week has been identified.

Sheriff’s detectives investigating the case have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nicholas Attwan McDonald of Birmingham.

McDonald was shot and killed earlier this week when he and another man broke into a home in the 2400 block of Ormond Drive in Center Point.

The pair forced their way in to the home through a basement window and confronted the 79-yesar-old homeowner in his bed. The victim fired shots at the suspects striking and killing McDonald. The second suspect fired shots as he fled the home and got into a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle and was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.