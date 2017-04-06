Birmingham Food Park plans to open soon featuring food trucks

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The dream of the Birmingham Food Park is nearly a reality.

The park will be a dedicated city block and will feature food trucks from around the city daily. It will be located at the corner of 1st Avenue North and 24th Street. According to the group’s Facebook page and website, it will feature some of the city’s finest food trucks.

The opening date has not yet been released, but once it opens the hours will be Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. until midnight, Satuday 11 a.m. – midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“The park will be open for lunch, dinner and late night weekend evenings,” the website reads.