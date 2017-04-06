 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Business » Birmingham Food Park plans to open soon featuring food trucks

Birmingham Food Park plans to open soon featuring food trucks

Posted by: Posted date: April 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The dream of the Birmingham Food Park is nearly a reality.

The Dreamcakes food truck outside of a Birmingham business near Trussville
Photo from the Dreamcakes Bakery Facebook page

The park will be a dedicated city block and will feature food trucks from around the city daily. It will be located at the corner of 1st Avenue North and 24th Street. According to the group’s Facebook page and website, it will feature some of the city’s finest food trucks.

The opening date has not yet been released, but once it opens the hours will be Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. until midnight, Satuday 11 a.m. – midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“The park will be open for lunch, dinner and late night weekend evenings,” the website reads.

Comments

  1. Ginger Smith Kloepfer says:
    April 6, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Cool ,we will have to check it out

  2. Ashley Davis says:
    April 6, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Ashley Phillips

  3. Ashley Davis says:
    April 6, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Cevannah Cox

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top