Police arrest Gadsden mother after her baby tests positive for morphine

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GADSDEN – Police in Gadsden have arrested Lauren Brooke Torrez, 27, after she gave birth to a baby that tested positive for morphine, AL.com reports. She had tested positive for Fentanyl while she was pregnant.

Torrez is now being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond and has been charged with a count of chemical endangerment of a child. This charge counts as a felony.

A condition of Torrez’s bond is that she will have to complete a drug treatment program.