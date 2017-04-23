Double homicide under investigation in west Jefferson County

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

MIDFIELD – An apparent argument over a cellphone has led to the killing of two men in Midfield on Saturday night, according to a report by AL.com.

Two adult males were pronounced dead on the scene at 321 Woodward Road. The victims were visiting the house when an argument broke out between them and the suspect, who is described as a black male. The suspect fired at least three to four shots, killing the two men before fleeing in a car.

Officers from the Midfield Police Department are investigating the case. The killings were the second and third murders this year in Midfield with the first occurring only a week ago.