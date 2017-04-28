Trussville council names finalists for TCS Board of Education spot

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council has narrowed their search for the next Trussville City Schools Board of Education member to three names.

Interviews with all candidates have been conducted over the past two weeks, and the three finalists will undergo another interview in front of the entire city council in a public meeting on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Mayor Buddy Choat said the finalists will be asked the same five questions submitted by the council, and he expects the interviews will be around 15 minutes each.

The finalists are Wendell Gibson, Margaret McCullough and Steve Ward.

Whomever is chosen to fill the seat will be placed on a 5-year term and replaces Gayle Glenn, who is stepping down from the board.