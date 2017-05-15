Fiery crash in Blount County claims one life

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash Sunday, May 14, in Blount County claimed one life and injured two others.

An unidentified motorist was killed when the 2000 Dodge he was driving collided head-on with a 2002 Volkswagen and caught fire. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, along with a minor passenger, were transported to and area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The crash occurred at 7 p.m. on Blount County Road 1, just one mile north of Oneonta.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.