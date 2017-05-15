 [fiatalert]
Trussville police search for suspect, Clay-Chalkville on soft lock down

Posted by: Posted date: May 15, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville police attempted to stop a car with no tag on Monday morning. The driver’s refusal to comply led to a chase, search, and soft lock down of Clay-Chalkville schools in the area.

According to Trussville police lieutenant Eric Rush, the suspect ran when officers attempted the traffic stop.

“He bailed out at Trussville-Clay Road and McFrancis,” Rush said. “If it turns out to be who we think it may be, there are several felony warrants involved.”

Rush said that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search with tracking with dogs.

 

