Deputy hospitalized after complications from on-duty dog attack near Center Point Parkway

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was admitted to an area hospital last night after developing an infection from dog bites sustained while on duty.

On May 24, a deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of 16th Terrace NE near Center Point Parkway to check the welfare of a teenager who had skipped school. The mother of the child reported she dropped the teen off at school, but saw him return home on a security camera.

The deputy received no answer at the front door and went to the back of the house. Once in the back yard he was attacked by two large dogs. He suffered bites to his legs and arms. The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released. The dogs were taken to be tested for rabies.

On Saturday, May 27, the deputy was admitted to the hospital again after developing an infection. He remains in the hospital being treated.