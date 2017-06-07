FAITH PAGE: Faith in the Storm

TTB_060717_A_00_a_ 4



By Jordan Gray

Deerfoot COC

“Peace! Be still!” What a powerful scene we see there in Mark 4, when our Lord commands the skies from that dirty little fishing boat. And, as He turns to those awestruck disciples and asks, “Have you still no faith?”, I’m reminded that He asks the same question of me today. The storms of life have a way of shaking our resolve, but will we remain faithful to the One who is over them all?

The psalmist so beautifully depicts a faith that withstands the storms, as he writes, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling” (Psa. 46:1-3, ESV). The faithful do not fear “though the earth gives way.” Have the foundations of your life ever failed you? Have employment, health, or other people failed you? The faithful do not fear “though the mountains be moved.” Have your mountains ever crumbled? We’re all too often reminded that even the ones we look up to in life are never too big to fall. The storms of life rage and they break through, but we will not fear.

We will not fear because we are where God is. Again, from the psalmist, “There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy habitation of the Most High. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved; God will help her when morning dawns” (Psa. 46:4-5). For those who dwell in God’s city, there is stability – they will not be moved. The earth may indeed give way; your job, your health, and your relationships may indeed fail you. But, God and His kingdom are not shaken. His Word is always true. His ways are always best. Love never fails; it is the greatest power and it will win!

We will not fear where God is, and so the faithful are called to “come.” “Come, behold the works of the Lord… ‘Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!’” (Psa. 46:8-10). Come, remember the works of the Lord. We come to know that there is nothing to fear in the presence of the Lord by remembering all that He has done, both in ancient days and in our own lives. Come, be still. It’s hard to be still in life’s storms, but when you’ve done all you can do, wait and trust in the Lord to see you through in His perfect way and in His perfect timing. Come, exalt the Lord. Let us never fail to return praise to the great God who drives away every fear in the place of His presence!

God bless you all, and for a complete message, watch below: