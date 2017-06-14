Pinson man leads deputies on low-speed chase in stolen delivery truck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were led on a low-speed chase early Wednesday morning down Center Point Parkway to Interstate 59, authorities say.

Just after 4:30 Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Birchwood Street to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the road with lights on and no one around.

Upon arriving, they determined the vehicle was unoccupied and not stolen. A witness then informed deputies of a man who had allegedly stolen a flatbed truck.

The Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck was spotted as the truck turned onto Huffman Road. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect refused.

The suspect continued driving south on Center Point Parkway. The driver was apparently unfamiliar with the complexities of a modern manual transmission and was unable to get the truck out of first gear. The truck traveled at speeds of 25-30 mph onto I-59 south. Deputies followed the truck along I-59 south to Bush Boulevard where the transmission seized and the truck stopped.

Randy Dewayne Vert, 29, of Pinson, was removed from the truck and arrested. He was charged with first degree theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $5900.