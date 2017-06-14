 [fiatalert]
Pinson man leads deputies on low-speed chase in stolen delivery truck

Posted by: Posted date: June 14, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were led on a low-speed chase early Wednesday morning down Center Point Parkway to Interstate 59, authorities say.

Just after 4:30 Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Birchwood Street to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the road with lights on and no one around.

Upon arriving, they determined the vehicle was unoccupied and not stolen. A witness then informed deputies of a man who had allegedly stolen a flatbed truck.

The Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck was spotted as the truck turned onto Huffman Road. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect refused.

The suspect continued driving south on Center Point Parkway. The driver was apparently unfamiliar with the complexities of a modern manual transmission and was unable to get the truck out of first gear. The truck traveled at speeds of 25-30 mph onto I-59 south. Deputies followed the truck along I-59 south to Bush Boulevard where the transmission seized and the truck stopped.

Randy Dewayne Vert, 29, of Pinson, was removed from the truck and arrested. He was charged with first degree theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $5900.

Comments

  1. John Hollock says:
    June 14, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Doofus.

  2. Ronald Hagood Jr. says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Come on man! Grind’em till you find’em

  3. Trini Nichols Thompson says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    You know him,he’s 29.Josh Thompson

  4. Michell-Shane Cole says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Here it is Chris Cole this beauty had them in high speed pursuit lol………

  5. Matt Coleman says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Beauty lol that cracked me up

  6. Chris Clark says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Drugs are bad.

  7. Shane Smith says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Dumbass

  8. Dianne Vick says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    WHATS THE NAME ON THE TRUCK????

  9. Wendy Nichols Graham says:
    June 14, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    On my street! I slept through it lol 😂

  10. Janet Chandler Justice says:
    June 14, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Dumb criminals!!

