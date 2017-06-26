Supreme Court to allow limited version of Trump travel ban

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A limited version of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on six majority Muslim countries will be allowed by the Supreme Court. As per his campaign promise, Trump’s proposed ban is to be temporary while the government instates vetting procedures on travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

According to the Associated Press, justices of the Supreme Court will review the case in October. The proposal was met with criticism nationwide, with most of the criticism saying that the ban is discriminatory towards Muslims.

The ban will take effect in 72 hours. People that the ban affects are to be subject to a 90-day vetting process. This process is applied to those who don’t have evidence of familial relations in the U.S.

“For individuals, a close familial relationship is required,” the court stated. “For people who want to come to the United States to work or study, “the relationship must be formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course, not for the purpose of evading the travel ban.”