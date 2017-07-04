 [fiatalert]
No injuries in Oak Drive fire in Trussville

No injuries in Oak Drive fire in Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: July 04, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –There were no injuries in a residential fire Tuesday, according to fire chief Tim Shotts.

Firefighters battled a residential fire in the 600 block of Oak Drive East.
Submitted photo by Kenneth Bryant.

Firefighters answered a call in the 600 block of Oak Drive East and were able to bring the blaze under control quickly.

“The was fire contained to back side of house may have started on the back porch,” Shotts said. “We’re still investigating the cause. There were no injuries and we’re thankful for that. Most of the damage seems to be confined to exterior wall.”

Comments

  1. Marie Stewart Stewart says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Ben Naugher, this anyone you know?

  2. Ben Naugher says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    nope

  3. Wade Cox says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Today is Tuesday July 4th… was this last Wednesday ?? The report says Wednesday.

  4. Marie Stewart Stewart says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Phew! So glad

  5. The Trussville Tribune says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    The day was corrected.

  6. Jenny Jones Montgomery says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Donna Jones Poe

  7. Kenny Denham says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Deidra Marshea isn’t this close to you guys?

