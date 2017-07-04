No injuries in Oak Drive fire in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –There were no injuries in a residential fire Tuesday, according to fire chief Tim Shotts.

Firefighters answered a call in the 600 block of Oak Drive East and were able to bring the blaze under control quickly.

“The was fire contained to back side of house may have started on the back porch,” Shotts said. “We’re still investigating the cause. There were no injuries and we’re thankful for that. Most of the damage seems to be confined to exterior wall.”