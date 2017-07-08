Bailey Wood Wins DAR Scholarship Award

Special to the Tribune

The Josiah Brunson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce Bailey Coleman Wood as their 2016-2017 winner of the DAR Good Citizen Essay Contest Scholarship Award. His essay was chosen by an objective, independent panel of three judges.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, a non-profit, non-political service organization dedicated to preserving history, securing America’s future through better education and promoting patriotism, each year supports the essay scholarship award.

Bailey and his mother, Kelli McConnell attended a program in his honor at a meeting earlier this year. Bailey read his essay and shared his future college and career plans. After the certificate and award presentation by Lynne Williams, a reception followed.

Bailey was chosen to represent Hewitt Trussville High School in the DAR Good Citizen Contest Essay Contest. Three other area schools also participated in the contest and their chosen representatives were as follows: Savannah LeAnn Greene – Mortimer Jordan High School; Rachid Bowles – Center Point High School; and Andrew Dale Gehman – Fultondale High School.

The contest is open to seniors of the area high schools. Information about the 2017-2018 DAR Good Citizen Contest and Essay Contest will be sent to senior high school guidance counselors in early September.