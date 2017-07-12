Authorities: Gardendale shooting suspect fled in vehicle

From Tribune staff reports

Law enforcement officials say the suspect in a triple homicide in Gardendale this morning is believed to have fled the city where he allegedly shot dead three people in a Gardendale home.

Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, the focus of today’s manhunt, reportedly escaped from the scene of the crime in one of the victim’s cars. That vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was recovered by authorities around 11:30 from an undisclosed location.

Officials believe he is now traveling in a vehicle he had in waiting, possibly a 1986 black Chevrolet Camaro or a white Honda Accord Florida with Florida tag number Y92FV.

Two women and one man died after they were shot at a residence in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive in the Peachtree Crossings community. The shooting happened around 8 a.m.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims in what they believe was a domestic-related crime. Carol Robinson reported that Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker said all of those involved in the shooting are related.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for Lever and have issued a bulletin urging regional individuals to be on the lookout for Lever who is considered armed and dangerous. Officials are also urging Lever to turn himself in.

Lever is from Santa County, Florida.

In December a Jefferson County judge issued a protection from abuse order against Lever.

Lever allegedly has charges pending in Pennsylvania for sexual abuse with a minor.

The York Daily Record reported that Lever was charged by Lower Windsor Township Police, York County, Pa., on Sept. 28, 2015 and Oct. 13, 2015 in two separate sexual assault cases.In both cases, Lever was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and distribution of explicit sexual material of a minor.

Lever was placed in York County Prison on Oct. 12, 2015, on the first case on a $100,000 bond, but was able to get bailed out. He was again jailed on Oct. 15, and posted an additional $100,000 to secure his immediate release.

The cases are scheduled for jury trial in York County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 11, according to online court dockets, Robinson reported.

Authorities urge anyone with information is asked to call 911 to report their details.