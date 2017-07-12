UPDATE: Authorities searching in Gardendale for shooter who killed 3

From staff reports

A manhunt is currently underway in Gardendale where agents from neighboring law enforcement departments seek an individual who killed three people this morning at a mobile home park.

The suspect described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes is armed with a handgun reportedly fled into a wooded area. The mobile home park where the shooting occurred is in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive in the Peachtree Crossings community.

Witnesses say the man was wearing a camouflage t-shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Journalist Carol Robinson reported that Gardendale police, Kimberly police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have set up a perimeter. Also she wrote that a sheriff’s tracking dog is on the ground.

Because of the active shooter situation at Glenn Chapel Road and Willow Bend Drive, Those in this the Peach Tree community are urged to take shelter and stay in their safe place until further notice.