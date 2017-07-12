Food trucks at Third Saturday event offer alternative eats

From Tribune staff reports

There is certainly no shortage of dining opportunities in Trussville. However diners will have even more variety on Saturday when food trucks bring their offerings to Trussville for The Third Saturday gala.

The food court will be located at the Old Sticks-n-Stuff lot. It will have a variety of great food trucks options such as: Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Pop’s Cool Spot, Bendy’s Cookies & Cream, Off the Hook, Big Al’s Hotdogs, and Master Taco’s.

The summer block party that kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday is hosted by the Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association.

Greg Carroll, president of the TDMA, said great food is not the only reason to come out Saturday.

There will be a plethora of entertainment Saturday, including a kid zone across the street from the food court.

Sparky the Fire Dog will be on hand at the Kid Zone located at 20 Cedar Street behind EW & Triple Care and KC Designs. Also featured at the Kid Zone will be a train that will be giving rides to children and their guardians.

It is appropriate that antique vehicles will be on display near the Kids Zone as the theme for this weekend’s event is “Sock Hop.”

The Third Saturday event also will feature a folk art festival.

The fun will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

“This should give a cooler opportunity for patrons,” wrote an administrator of the Facebook page created for the free event.

A Facebook page official also stated “The first event was a success and we will continue to grow with each event.”

This week’s print edition of The Trussville Tribune includes a map that details all of the Third Saturday happenings.