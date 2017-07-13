Daughter of killer,11, escapes Gardendale shooting rampage that left 3 dead
From Tribune staff reports
The young daughter of a triple murder suspect escaped the shooting rampage that left three relatives dead Wednesday morning in Gardendale. However the 11-year-old was still victimized by the killer, her own father, killed her mother, aunt and uncle. )
The shootings by Kenneth Lever, 52, who killed himself in Escambia County, Fla Wednesday afternoon as lawmen closed in, resulted in a manhunt throughout the state Wednesday morning.
Lever’s victims: were his ex-wife Dana Lever, 50; her sister, Bonnie Reeves Foshee, 65; and her brother-in-law, Don Foshee, 69. They were killed at 4172 Willow Bend Drive in Gardendale’s Peachtree Crossings community as they loaded a vehicle in preparation to travel to Chicago for the Navy boot camp graduation of Dana’s son. As they prepared for their drive, Kenneth reportedly emerged from his hiding place in a nearby shed.
The shootings all took place outside Dana’s home, authorities say.
According to a report from Carol Robinson, the Lever’s daughter ran to a neighbor’s home for help after realizing what was taking place.
That account also states that Kenneth Lever drove a red Nissan he rented in Pensacola to a community pool, walked to his ex-wife’s house then drove the vehicle of one of his victim’s to return to the rental car that he drove back to Florida.
Lever killed himself at the Navy Federal Credit Union’s call center on West Nine Mile Road near I-10 after an Escambia Sheriff’s deputy spotted him.
Authorities have placed the girl who lost both her parents Wednesday with other family members.
Police remain uncertain what prompted the killings. However, the protective from abuse order issues against Lever in December offers a clue that this was a domestic-related crime.
Dana Lever reportedly claimed her ex was abusing her 11-year-old daughter during unsupervised visitation with her father.
According to that protection request and other public records, Lever has charges pending in Pennsylvania for sexual abuse with a minor believed to be a 5-year-old neighbor.
In separate sexual assault cases, Kenneth Lever was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and distribution of explicit sexual material of a minor.
Comments
Praying so hard for this little girl.
This is so very sad. Praying for this little girl.
Prayers
I worked with Bonnie a few years ago. Such a sweet lady. Prayers for this whole family.
Praying for this little girl. God wrap your loving arms around her and keep her safe.
So sad.
Prayers for this child to find love and strength for the future.
Why was he even out of jail
Praying for her
Praying for this little girl. This is horrible. I’m so happy she is with her family. This is going to leave scars forever with this little girl. Praying for her to recover healthy, happy and successful!
How sad for this young person graduating boot camp…expecting to see his mom’s face for the first time since leaving home!! Breaks my heart!! Hope the kids have a good support system in other family members.
Praying for this and other family members, makes me sick at my Stomach
God bless this baby ! Can’t even imagine what she went through and will go through