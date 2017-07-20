Jefferson County leads state in highest property tax rates

From Tribune staff reports

Alabama homeowners have it good when it comes to what they pay in property taxes. However, some state counties have it better than others.

According to ATTOM Data Solutions, Jefferson County homeowners pay the highest property taxes in the state. The county’s property tax rate is 0.82 percent.

In neighboring St. Clair County, the property tax rate is 0.29 percent, according to a 2016 property tax database.

Alabama has the second lowest average property tax rate in the United States. The state’s average property tax rate is 0.48 percent. The state with the lowest average property tax rates is Hawaii. The state with the highest average property tax rate is New Jersey where homeowners’ property tax rate is 2.31 percent.

After Jefferson County, the other Alabama counties with the highest property tax rates are: Mobile County (0.60 percent), Shelby County (0.52 percent), Lee County percent (0.50 percent), Madison County (0.50 percent), Tuscaloosa County (0.39 percent) and Bullock County (0.32 percent).