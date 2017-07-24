 [fiatalert]
Death of St. Clair inmate prompts investigation

Posted by: Posted date: July 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAIR COUNTY – An inmate at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility was found dead in a two-person cell on Saturday, according to AL.com. Joseph Michael Wood, 33, was serving a life sentence for first-degree robbery when he was discovered during a security check.

Joseph Michael Wood. Photo from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Wood was discovered by officers at the facility at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday as they were conducting a security check. A nurse was called to the cell but he had been dead before he could receive medical treatment. His cellmate is being questioned.

A coroner is working to determine the cause of death as no stab wounds were visible on Wood’s body. Officials from the Alabama Department of Corrections continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Gene Startley says:
    July 24, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Maybe drug overdose from drugs brought in by guards?

  2. Fhillips Flemish Giants Rabbitry says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Probably caused by that new flakka drug

  3. Corey Morris says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Whoever did it did us a favor. Hell just look at him he should have died a long time ago

  4. Natasha Marie Abney says:
    July 24, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Maybe you should think about your comment next time you ask everyone to pray for you.

  5. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.” -Hebrews 13:3

  6. Corey Morris says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    All I’m am saying is look him and his crime up

  7. Natasha Marie Abney says:
    July 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    1 “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. – Matthew 7:1-2

