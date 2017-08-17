 [fiatalert]
Missouri state senator: ” I hope Trump is assassinated”

Posted by: Posted date: August 17, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

St. Louis, Missouri –The Secret Service is investigating after a Missouri state senator posted on Facebook that she hopes President Donald Trump is assassinated. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Democrat-University City, MO., quickly deleted her post, but screen shots of her comment have gone viral on social media.

Other Democrats immediately called for Chappelle-Nadal’s resignation. Among them, U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, U.S. Congressman William Lacy Clay, and Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber.

“I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign,” McCaskill said.

Clay noted that calling for the assassination of the president is a federal offense and called Chappelle-Nadal “an embarrassment to our state” while demanding she resign immediately.

But when asked by a Missouri radio station, she said,  “there’s no way in hell that I’m resigning.”

According the the local CBS affiliate, KMOX’s Carol Daniel asked Chappelle-Nadal if she was going to apologize for her comments. Chappelle-Nadal replied, “When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

The post was prompted by someone on Facebook who said they were probably going get a visit from the Secret Service, to which Chappelle-Nadal responded, “No. I will. I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Is missouri a state?

  2. Karri Ward says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Someone should get her out of office

  3. Matthew Williamson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

    When it comes time for actual Americans who make it tick to take to the streets over something, no one does…it takes an act of war before people use their right to assemble and this right here? Hoping a sitting US president is assassinated? What kind of lesson is that to young folks to wish death on anyone?

  4. Julie Waddell Currie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

    That’s racist

  5. Robert Downer says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

    If a white state senator said this about Obummer there would be rioting in the streets. Since it’s a white President and a black lady, crickets. Ignorance.

  6. Sara Hettich says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    What human being wishes something like this? Horrible.

  7. Tameika Shaw Childs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    F—- trump he said everything he wants since he been in the evil house who care

  8. Stephanie Hawkins Morrison says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Sick of it!

  9. Deborah McCord says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Fire her!!!!

  10. Bryan Watkins says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:40 am

    FIRE THE PERSON PUBLISHING THIS IN THE NEWS!!!! Stop giving them headlines, that what they want… idiots!

  11. Diana Katrina Ingram says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:40 am

  12. Paul Cox says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Fake News

  13. Linda Taylor says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:45 am

    F—- you!!! We all should care about something besides our next welfare check.

  14. Rick Latta says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Frickin unbelievable

  15. J Jewell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

    You work for Children’s Hospital and yet your Facebook spews as much hate as you say you stand against. How do we know you do not treat children different because their parents have a Make America Great Again hat, or voted for him. I am sending ALL your post including this one to the director of operations. As a former patient, I am disgusted you work there and all this hate comes from you.

  16. Nancy Evans Routson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Had this been said about Obama, she would be arrested as a terrorist!!! Obama caused all the racial tension.

  17. Jeff Strickland says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:54 am

    How could you expect anything different. We are engulfed with fake news!!!!

  18. Marti Aldridge says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:55 am

    You wish it was fake. http://www.ozarksfirst.com/news/missouri-state-senator-maria-chappelle-nadal-asked-to-resign-after-posting-about-president-trump/791648393

  19. Mark Eason says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Someone should get her out of office we all stood by Obama even the ones who didn’t vote for him we just watched as he brought the country down and stood behind him he stirred the pot while he was in office we need to stand behind and let him lead the country no president is perfect.

  20. Cindy Owens says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:57 am

    I think Children’s should see this also

  21. Jeffrey S. Little says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:57 am

    She seriously must be arrested! O

  22. Martha Junkin says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I hope she is locked up!

  23. Chris Shelton says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Trash is trash. What a loser.

  24. Teresa Crutchfield Nichols says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:03 am

    My thoughts exactly!!!😡

  25. Peggy Cole Chance says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Are there no repercussions from the FBI?

  26. Joanna Miller Lucia says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

    She needs to be arrested or something. Trash.

  27. Kathy Paesano says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Only certain people are allowed to talk like this. Others would be treated like Trump. She needs to be voted out. No senator should talk like this. I guess she almost got her wish of killings with the Repub senators playing baseball. Remember that??? I guess not.

  28. Kathy Paesano says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Vote her out!!

  29. Debbie Chamblee says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Good idea! I did a screen shot and I’ll be sending as well.

  30. Linda Keyser-Cleveland says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:11 am

    I hope she’s out of a job!

  31. Angela Wright Osborn says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:12 am

    http://americablog.com/2014/02/gop-congressman-doesnt-correct-constituent-calls-obama-assassination.html

  32. Patti Drake says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:12 am

    You are an evil person why would you say that about anyone? I guess you are immoral with no. Christian values or more sad than that, no values at all – be careful what you say, God is in control

  33. Angela Wright Osborn says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:13 am

    There was also an NRA lobbyist, as well as many other who uttered the words that President Obama should be killed.

  34. Chuck Maske says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Sure, because there was NEVER been racial tension in this country prior to Obama’s election. SMH

  35. Chuck Maske says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Probably not, as she didn’t actually threaten the President.

  36. Matthew Williamson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I love the Internet. People write so differently than speaking in person.

  37. Matt Clay says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I wonder what would be said if a white state senator said, “I hope Obama gets assassinated”. This is the problem, idiots on both sides. No one should say things like that.

  38. Angela Wright Osborn says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Republicans love free speech until you hurt their feelings. Tameika didn’t threaten anyone. She has the right to her opinion.

  39. Wesley Gooch says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Not cool

  40. Chuck Maske says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:16 am

    What about people with non-Christian values ? I guess they have no value in your world ?

  41. Angela Wright Osborn says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:16 am

    http://americablog.com/2014/02/gop-congressman-doesnt-correct-constituent-calls-obama-assassination.html

  42. Suzanne Robinson Evans says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Disgusting

  43. Kathy Goforth Bernklau says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

    That is so true. Secret service needs to get her and she has to resign

  44. Patti Drake says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:18 am

    everyone has value but some have no morals and I feel sorry for you if you think what she said has morals

  45. Penny Huie Brink says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:21 am

    How is this ok for anyone to say much less someone in the position she is in.

  46. Tameika Shaw Childs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Linda Taylor I work I don’t know what a welfare check look like maybe you do don’t come for me if I didn’t come for you

  47. Jennifer Green says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Where the FBI on this one?

  48. Terry Jones says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Should be kicked out of her position.

  49. Tameika Shaw Childs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:29 am

    J Jewell I don’t care what you do are say I do a dam good job at my job you worry about your I don’t care what my parents come in wearing because we don’t talk politics at work I treat all my patients the same way don’t come for me if I didn’t come for you look in mirror

  50. Tommy Dodson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:30 am

    I hope she is

  51. Tameika Shaw Childs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Debbie Chamblee how about you screenshot trump tweet and get him out

  52. Herbert Yates Jr. says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:36 am

    I hope you are prosecuted for saying that.

  53. Lissa Johnson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Inexcusable behavior for a State Senator, or anyone for that matter. She needs to be relieved of her position.

  54. Christopher Lee Argo says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Some people write EXACTLY as they talk i.e. poor English

  55. Ralph Barnes says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:39 am

    It’s who they are.

  56. J Jewell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Funny how you felt this way, and then back tracked and tried to cover your hate.

  57. Jean Sanchelli Adamsky says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:49 am

    SHAMEFUL..Should be arrested!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  58. J Jewell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:50 am

    What you put out is what you have in. So good luck explaining your “frustration”.

  59. Tameika Shaw Childs says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Get off my page j jewell worry the people around you

  60. J Jewell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Also. Linda…you are no better calling her out for a welfare check?? That’s not right either!

  61. J Jewell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:53 am

    I do, you are around me and my loved ones as a care giver. You posted it. Don’t hide now. I’m done. They either will or will not do anything but at least someone knows that others feel afraid of your level of competence.

  62. Kevin Small says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Gotta love that tolerance.

  63. Kelly Womble Christian says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:57 am

    What if someone had said that about a former president. Would there be outrage? Such unfairness. He is given 0 respect. What a frustrating place Trump must be in.

  64. Kenneth Mcintyre says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:09 am

    I hope this black bitch senator dies over night

  65. Anita Singleton says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:10 am

    That is an awful disgusting thing to say..

  66. Joanna Miller Lucia says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:13 am

    She must be a nut Kevin Small

  67. Katy Hummel says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Not only is this PURE HATE….it is treasonist too isn’t it to say The President of the US should be assassinated?

  68. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:18 am

    The face of ignorance… look familiar?

  69. Robert Downer says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Angela Wright Osborn your article isn’t about what an elected official said. A ‘woman in the crowd’ made the comment. My comment is about an elected official making these comments. Typical of fake news that Dems love to feed off of.

  70. Rod Johnson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Even though I despise the man, she definitely took it too far to post that on social media.

  71. Marlene Little Appleton says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:22 am

    That kind of talk should be against the law

  72. Mary Lenihan Richards says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:30 am

    After Ferguson how can she open her mouth.

  73. Matt Clay says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Well thanks for proving my point

  74. Johnny Nichols says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:50 am

    People like this is whats wrong with this world now

  75. Jay Wilson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Karma is a hell of a thing.

  76. Melissa Thompson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:01 am

    I’m a democrat and I absolutely condemn this. I can’t stand Trump but it isn’t appropriate for an elected official to call for the death of another elected official. We need to all be better than this.

  77. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Fake like she didn’t say it? Or fake like it goes against trump and you disagree so you call it ‘fake news’?

  78. Lisa Harris says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:04 am

    I was thinking the same thing! Esp for a senator to say that!?! I thought that would be considered TREASON and THREATENING A TERRORIST ACT?
    Sad sad times we are living in! Come Jesus Come 🙋🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼

  79. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:04 am

    Yes he did because you people couldn’t accept a black president who, by the way, happened to be a hell of a lot more ‘presidential’ than the buffoon we have now.

  80. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:06 am

    How did he bring the country down more than white supremacist Trump is now? It’s country over party.

  81. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Kenneth Mcintyre reported.

  82. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:08 am

    THEY. Who?

  83. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:10 am

    It must be so hard shitting in a golden toilet and trying to relate to people without high-rises that live paycheck to paycheck.

  84. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Lisa Harris yes I’m sure Jesus would approve of white supremacist Trump and his grab em by the pussy attitude. R U SERIOUS?

  85. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Agreed but the people on here saying what they wouldn’t say if she were white and O was president is sickening.

  86. Ralph Barnes says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:13 am

    The Left.

  87. Kenny Denham says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Repost: Agreed but the people on here saying what they wouldn’t say if she were white and O was president is sickening.

  88. Nan Waddell says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:14 am

    And that doesn’t offend anyone?!?!

  89. Kelly Womble Christian says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:14 am

    I live paycheck to paycheck myself. I haven’t seen a poor president but I respect the title of President even when I didn’t respect the person.

  90. Melissa Thompson says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Kenny, I totally agree! I saw photos of people lynching President Obama in effigy and saw thousands of posts wishing for his death and calling him every name in the book. A lady at the Trussville Y called me a “n****r lover” and a man at the Walmart told me to “go back to Africa” because I was wearing a shirt that said “Democat” (it had a cat on it). I do condemn the remarks by this senator but I also condemn the white supremacy and ignorance of so many others.

  91. Dan Burns says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Well there is your racist comment. Now look who is calling it. She needs to be fined and removed. Zero tolerance. How sad for her black heritage for her to be so full of hate.

  92. Michelle Johnson King says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:26 am

    I so agree!!!

  93. Meredith Arnold says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:32 am

    I’m sure the senator is not living paycheck to paycheck either.

  94. Lisa Harris says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:32 am

    Kenny Denham , no I’m sure Jesus does not like his actions either. Just like I’m sure he would not like your not so polite comment to me. But, like Trump that’s between his God and him too!
    But back to the comment I replied to…if a senator or other elected official publicly states they hope…wish…are ok with their BOSS THE PRESIDENT OF THE US be assassinated … that is considered Treason! ☹️
    I don’t agree with all of his statements or everything he does. But he is our president! I did not support everything Obama did or say either, and if a senator said the same thing about him, I WOULD SAY THE VERY SAME THING! 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦‍♀️😳

  95. Lova Warren Varela says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:34 am

    What?

  96. Tammy McCown says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:35 am

    Ummm….President Obama had numerous threats of assassination.

  97. Lisa Harris says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Kenny Denham , just for me personally…I don’t care what color she is, she went to far. I would feel the same if she was white. Wrong is wrong. No matter what her skin color is and no matter who is president. ☹️

  98. Kelly Womble Christian says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:41 am

    Maybe so, but how many senators publicly called for it. No matter who you support this shouldn’t be considered acceptable by ANYONE.

  99. Mike Carroll says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:45 am

    She must be a product of the modern public education system in the Inner City. in other words, woefully ignorant and doomed to a life without ever really having an adult thought. I pray that God will reach down and open her eyes to wisdom and her own foolishness.

  100. Shirley Carmack says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:55 am

    She must be the dumbest woman in America.

  101. Reggie Wright says:
    August 18, 2017 at 3:57 am

    More Secret Service Work

  102. Scott Reed says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Evidently a lot of people voted for this racist.Tells a lot about Missouri. the SHOW ME state. really? what are you showing?

