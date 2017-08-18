Tuscaloosa couple charged in torture of boy, 9

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Tuscaloosa couple is charged after a 9-year-old boy was severely tortured authorities announced Friday.

Cecily Charmaine Burton, 31, the boy’s mother, and Marzel Devon Mills, 40, were arrested this week, according to authorities.

Authorities met with staff of the Department of Human Resources Tuscaloosa and Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham in reference to the investigation.

Burton and Mills are charged with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse. They were booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Both had their bonds set at $200,000 each.