6 struck by lightning in Gulf Shores, 24-year-old Mountain Brook man in critical condition
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
GULF SHORES –A sudden storm caught a group of beach goers off guard, striking 6 young men with lightning and knocking some of them unconscious. One of the men, Taylor Harsh, 24, of Mountain Brook, was critically injured, according to Carol Robinson.
The incident occurred near a house on West Beach Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to Robinson’s report.
Harsh and another man were transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and both were later transported to UAB Hospital.
The strike was witnessed by other friends in the house who went to offer aid to the 6 who were struck.
Comments
Prayers for all
Prayers
Clint Sills
Liz Barron Diane Parham Barron Beau Barron.
Praying!
Prayers
Kelly Bernstein Keim
Prayers for Dr. Harsh’s son Taylor