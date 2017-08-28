School bus thief identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The man who led authorities on a chase today in a school bus he allegedly stole early this morning in Blount County has been identified.

Brandon Peckinpaugh, 24, a man believed to reside in Kentucky, was taken into custody after his capture this morning. He has been transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

Peckinpaugh is charged in Jefferson County with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $15,000.

Peckinpaugh is expected to have additional charges filed by other law enforcement agencies.

Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office notified Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of the stolen school bus.

Shortly thereafter, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in the Bessemer Division came into contact with the stolen bus and attempted to pull the driver over. When the motorist refused, a chase ensued. Deputies, along with several other law enforcement agents, followed the bus throughout the Birmingham area.

During the pursuit, the bus driver made aggressive maneuvers toward law enforcement vehicles, including striking an Alabama State Trooper vehicle as the trooper attempted to deploy stop sticks.

The bus finally came to a stop off of Interstate 459 North at the Acton Road exit.