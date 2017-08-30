Trussville rec league team finishes No. 2 in U.S., No. 1 in power rankings

From Staff Reports

A bunch of 10Under Rec League softball players from Trussville made a lot of noise this summer, placing second in Alabama, reaching second place in the USSSA World Series and ranking No. 1 in the national USSSA 10U Rec Season power rankings.

Team members are Gracie Ann Reed, Kylie Grace Hendrick, Emma Kile, Liza Marczewska, Kaylyn Mayer, Kayden Russell, Michaela Sweet, Amber Newman, AhKeela Honeycutt, Anna Claire Bennett, Tessa Parvin and Kinley Poe

Coaches are Andy Mayer, Chris Reed, Kyle Hendrick, Brandon Poe, Stephen Bennett and Keith Newman.

The team placed first in Pre Area, placed first in Area, placed second in State — losing one game and battling back by playing seven straight games to finish second — and placed second in World Series (out of 18-plus teams).

During World Series play, the team wore purple bows and No. 7 on their arms representing their softball sister, Maggie Bowles.

The Trussville U10 Rec league team — made up of only rec league players and not travel ball players — is ranked first in the nation in the power rankings.