Tropical storm warning issued for St. Clair, Blount counties

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –A tropical storm warning has been issued for the eastern half of Alabama, including St. Clair and Blount counties, in advance of Hurricane Irma. The warning is expected to remain in effect through Tuesday or Wednesday.

The warning does not currently include Jefferson County, though gusty winds and several inches of rain are possible as the depression works northwestward from the gulf coast.

Tropical storm warnings are issued when winds are expected to be in the 30-50 mph range, with the potential for gusts to 55-70 mph across higher elevations.

Persons in the warning area should take precautions now to secure anything that may be impacted by high winds and plan to move to substantial shelter. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury. Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

Expect damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and mobile homes. Trees, tree limbs and power poles could be susceptible o the high winds, as well.